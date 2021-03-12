March 12, 2021

Cleta M. Howell, age 86, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, March 11.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, March 16 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Bro. Rodger Hamaker and Bro. Don Vanderslice officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Howell is survived by her husband, Gene Howell; children, Sherrie Houston, Thomas Howell (Bea), and Danny Howell (Marcie); godson, Joeseph Sickles; sister, Shirley Ricke; and brother, Charles Trumbley.

