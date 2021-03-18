Alvin McNeal

Columbiana

Alvin McNeal, age 75, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, March 18.

The visitation will be from noon – 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. Burial will follow at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. McNeal is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Ivy Lee Baxley McNeal; daughter, Gail Jean McNeal; and numerous brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Billie Jean Thomas McNeal; children, Vickie McNeal Mizzell (Marvin), and James McNeal (Jenny); six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren plus one on the way; sister, Martha Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

