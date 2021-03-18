Pelham plans Easter activities

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Residents in the city of Pelham will have several opportunities to get out and enjoy Easter themed activities in the week leading up to the holiday on April 4.

On April 3, Pelham Parks and Recreation will host “Pups in Pastels,” which is a community Easter egg hunt that is designed to be a pet-friendly activity in the Pelham Dog Park.

According to Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walter, this will be a fun event for families to get out together and celebrate the holiday in one of the city’s parks with their pet family members.

“Bring your furry friends out to have fun at our Doggie Easter Egg Hunt,” Walters said. “We will have 1000 eggs and two separate hunts for dogs under 25 pounds and over 25 pounds. We will also have a music, a craft for the kiddos, give-a-ways, a best dressed costume contest and Frio’s Pops.”

The Easter Bunny will also be on-site so families can bring their own cameras and take pictures to commemorate the holiday.

The event will kick off at 2 p.m. at the Pelham Dog Park located behind the rec center and the middle school on Pelham Park Boulevard.

The Doggie Easter Egg hunt portion of the event is $5 per dog and is separated into two hunts, one for dogs 25 pounds and under and another for dogs over 25 pounds.

“Everyone is welcome to come out to the park even if you do not have a dog. Come enjoy the park and meet some new friends,” Walters said.

Also, on April 3, Parks and Rec will host “A Very Special Easter Egg Hunt,” which is a family-centered event that is designed to allow participation for children with disabilities or some kind of limitation.

According to Walters, this event will have three separate hunts separated by age groups: ages 1-5, ages 6-12 and one sessions for siblings ages 1-12.

“This is a family-centered event focusing on active participation for children and adults with disabilities or sensitivity to large crowds,” Walters said. “This egg hunt will be held outdoors on our rectangular field at Pelham City Park.”

The Easter Bunny will also be present at this event and families are encouraged to bring a camera so their little ones can take a picture or just meet with him.

The “Very Special Easter Egg Hunt,” is a free event, however families are asked to register ahead of time as space for the event is limited.

Those interested can register for either event at Pelhampark.activityreg.com