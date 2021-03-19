Library adds digital content streaming service

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The popular on-demand film streaming service hoopla digital is now available for free at the Parnell Memorial Library.

Montevallo library card holders can access more than 950,000 titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, movies and TV).

Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.

hoopla digital has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately, removing artificial availability constraints and maximizing the power of digital content and Internet distribution.

Technologically, hoopla digital focuses on the latest browser, phone, tablet and TV products to deliver the best possible experience to each user – the public library patron.

“We’re excited to make this collection available to our patrons,” Library Director Savannah Kitchens said. “hoopla has so much to offer, and we’ve never been able to provide digital movies and TV shows to our library patrons – until now.”

The hoopla digital collection includes fan favorite movies, newly released albums, New York Times bestselling titles and exclusive STEAM educational content to enhance each users experience.