SCSO investigating possible shooting death

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible shooting death Saturday morning, March 20 in the Aldrich community near Montevallo.

At approximately 12:24 a.m., Shelby County 911 received multiple reports of shots being fired in the 500 block of Shelby County 203. With the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies, SCSO Deputies responded to the area and located a male subject with serious injuries. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.

Investigators from SCSO responded and are currently investigating the incident. Sheriff John Samaniego encourages anyone with information to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Information may be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers, and tips through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for cash rewards. Contact Crime Stoppers at Crimestoppersmetroal.com or by phone at 205-254-7777.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the Montevallo Police Department, Calera Police Department, Alabaster Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Clanton Police Department, Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Montevallo Police Department for their assistance on the case.