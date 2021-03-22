Council approves annexations, fire department vehicle purchase

CHELSEA – In addition to hearing Mayor Tony Picklesimer’s report about Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s locations coming to Chelsea, the Chelsea City Council on March 16 approved annexation requests and the purchase of a vehicle for Chelsea Fire and Rescue.

The Council voted to authorize the purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado for Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee for $3,867.57, including lighting, markings and radio equipment installation.

Lee’s current department vehicle will be used by the next deputy chief.

Regarding the annexations, the Council approved requests submitted by Michael and Cheryl Turner for their property located at 4875 Highway 69 in Chelsea.

The two parcels being annexed consist of 4.26 acres and 5.74 acres.

The Council also accepted a quote for $7,585 from Squirrel’s Septic Tank Service LLC to install a French drain at the softball field with the addition of about $1,500 for gravel.