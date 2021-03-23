Helena Miracle League eyeing a successful spring season

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – After only getting to play one game in their 2020 spring baseball season, the Helena Miracle League is eyeing a successful return as they prepare for their upcoming games.

The Helena Miracle League exists to provide opportunities for children with disabilities to play baseball in an adaptive setting that meets their needs.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, right after the league played their first spring game in 2020 they were forced to shut down for the health and safety of their players. However, they were able to return for games in the fall.

As restrictions are being lifted on public gatherings and events, the league is optimistically looking forward to playing spring ball starting on April 10 and running through the end of May.

“Last year we were getting everything going, but the virus shut everything down for us,” explained League Founder Mary Chambliss. “We are back in the rebuilding stage now. I think that this spring season is going to be really good for us though.”

The league provides an important service within the community, as it gives people who might not otherwise be able to participate in team sports the opportunity to do so.

“I think it is good to provide this to them, because it’s great for their physical activity and social skills,” Chambliss said. “It helps their mental status to be around their friends. A lot of them have been at home during the pandemic and this will help them in every way to be able to get out and have fun.”

The league held an in-person registration event on March 20, but still has open online registration up to the first game on April 10. Chambliss said the league still needed more players, so anyone interested is encouraged to sign up.

The registration fee has been lowered from $50 to $35 for the season. Parents who wish to register their children to play can do so at https://form.jotform.com/helenabaseballmiracles/hml-spring-baseball-sign-up-2021.

The Helena Miracle League is also seeking sponsors, volunteers and donations to help make the program a success.

“We can take anyone interested in volunteering and find something they are good at,” Chambliss said.

Anyone interested in participating in any form can reach out at helenabaseballmiracles@gmail.com or on the Helena Miracle League Facebook page.