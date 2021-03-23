Interstellar Ginger Beer hosting free Crawfish Fest April 17

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – People who love live music and seafood will have an opportunity to come out and indulge those interests in the warm spring weather at Interstellar Ginger Beer’s Crawfish Fest on April 17.

The festival will start at 2 p.m. and end sometime after 10 p.m. when the last music act finishes. There will be a number of activities for guests to enjoy along with pounds of boiled crawfish.

Owner Shane Kelly said that they tested a similar event a month back to celebrate Mardi Gras, but felt that it would be even more successful with a live music aspect.

“Every year we do an event where we have multiple bands and call it the Crawfish Fest,” Kelly explained. “My buddy Cooper comes out and boils a bunch of crawfish for everyone to enjoy. We added a live music aspect to make it even more fun for everyone.”

Live music acts for the event will be Ana Hope, Zac Andrews and Ryan Flynt. They will be performing in two hour sets that run the length of the festival.

Kelly said that there would also be games of corn hole and axe throwing for those who are feeling adventurous.

As more people are feeling comfortable with getting out around other people, Kelly said that he wanted to create an environment where people would be able to have fun with others in the community.

“We believe that since we have opened we have been a hub for the community to get together and hang out outside,” he explained. “With the pandemic beginning to relinquish its hold on everyone, an event like this will help everyone get out and be in the company of others.”

The Crawfish Fest will take place at Interstellar which is located at 260A Regency Park Drive. The event is free to attend, and the price for crawfish will be around $10 per pound.

More information for the event can be found on the Interstellar Ginger Beer and Exploration Co. Facebook page.