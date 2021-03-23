Senate District 14 candidates participate in forum ahead of next week’s election
Candidates running for Senate District 14 representing portions of Shelby County and previously held by Cam Ward participated in a virtual forum ahead of next week’s March 30 special election. District 14 represents cities such as Alabaster, Pelham, Helena and Montevallo.
