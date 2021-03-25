Robert A. Bradley, Jr.

A celebration of life service is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 for Robert A. Bradley, Jr. He passed away Dec. 29, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Services will be held at Camellia Baptist Church, 201 Woodvale Road, Prattville. Visitation with family will follow at the church. Masks are encouraged and there will be space for social distancing.

Call 334-395-7366 to reach family.