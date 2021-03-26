Damaged schools to move to remote learning March 29

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – Two schools in the Oak Mountain community will move to remote learning next week after sustaining extensive damage from a tornado March 25.

Oak Mountain Elementary and Oak Mountain Middle schools will transition to remote learning for students on March 29 until further notice.

“On Monday, March 29, students in these two schools will transition to remote learning until further notice, as we continue to assess and repair buildings,” Shelby County Schools Public Relations and Community Education Supervisor Cindy Warner wrote in an email. “Resources are available to support families through efforts at Oak Mountain High School and various churches in the community.”

Students at OMES will have the opportunity to pick up meals at OMIS, and students at OMMS will have the opportunity to pick up meals at OMHS.

Oak Mountain High School is serving as a collection and distribution center for basic needs for people in the community on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27.

Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon at the OMHS cafeteria, located near the back side of the school closest to OMIS.

Those who would like to donate but cannot drop off supplies may donate money instead. Two OMHS staff members will collect donations via Venmo through Saturday at noon and then use the funds to purchase goods and gift cards. Write “Tornado Donation” in the message to @Sandy-Evers or @Bridgit-Watkins.

Those who need items can pick them up from 1-5 p.m. on both days in the OMHS cafeteria.

Items that will be accepted include bottled water, toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, shaving cream, razors, feminine products), blankets (good condition), non-perishable food items (peanut butter or cheese crackers, nuts, granola bars, canned goods, juices, jelly, dried fruit, trail mix, crackers, peanut butter, bread) and gift cards.