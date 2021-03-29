Arrest reports for the week of March 28, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 12-22:
Alabaster
March 15
-Barnabe Martinez, 32, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.
-Adolph Ellington Grimmett, 58, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.
-Patrick Bryant Peake, 53, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property first degree.
-Brenda Marie Holmberg Weaver, 55, of Vestavia, theft of property fourth degree.
March 16
-Michael Houston Howard, 28, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest.
-Zachary Ryan McNeel, 23, of Anniston, Alabama, driving without license.
March 17
-Mitchell Craig Pearce, 32, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Amelia Burbank Cordy, 39, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Robert Lee Jackson Jr., 26, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
March 18
-William Duane Stott, 40, of McCalla, Alabama, violation of domestic violence protection order.
-Stephen Everrett Abrams, 23, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with domestic violence emergency call.
-Michelle Renee Scroggins, 31, of Tuscaloosa, alias writ of arrest.
March 19
-Joseph Wayne Langston, 45, of Tallassee, Alabama, failure to appear-traffic, capias warrant (three counts).
March 21
-Jack Leighton McDonald, 19, of Alabaster, using false ID to purchase alcohol.
-Jennifer Patsios Veitch, 36, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.
-William Matthew Veitch, 37, of Pelham, theft of property second degree, domestic violence third degree.
March 22
-Kayla Francis Lashley, 31, of Brookwood, Alabama, warrant-theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting).
Calera
March 12
-Oscar Castelan Ramirez, 55, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
-Kenneth Riley Dennis, 24, of Calera, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (two counts), attempting to elude, resisting arrest.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Merion Drive.
March 13
-Opal Shivawn Dyer, 41, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
-Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez, 23, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
March 14
-Rosallen Bernita Tyes, 41, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Dawn Marie Thomas, 51, of Trussville, DUI-alcohol.
-Joseph Anthony White, 56, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Leon Gutierrez Armando, 46, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol, open container.
March 15
-Kenneth Austin Short, 32, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Geoffrey Allen Hall, 29, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, open container.
-Donny Wayne Partridge, 32, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Amanda Lee Salser, 30, of Shelby, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Quinn Bud Jones, 34, of Elmore, Alabama, public intoxication.
-Riordion Jace Johnson, 31, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Jhaylen Tyron Caffey, 25, of Alabaster, agency assist.
March 16
-Skyler Edward Wachs, 27, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Christopher Lloyd Ray, 33, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).
-Joshua Lee Woods, 22, of Montevallo, failure to appear (12 counts).
-Angel Denise Davis, 46, of Pelham, obstructing government operations, public intoxication.
-Brandon Lee Hendrix, 38, of Calera, agency assist.
March 17
-Taconius Cordale Stallworth, 22, of Brewton, Alabama, DUI-any substance.
March 18
-Jhoanna Alexandria Jimenez, 23, of Pelham, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Hosea Haynes Jr., 24, of Calera, failure to appear.
March 19
-Nicholas Shane Kidd, 26, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, public intoxication, resisting arrest.
Helena
March 18
-Kalicen Renee Frazier Stafford, 26, possession of stolen vehicle, promoting prison contraband third degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
