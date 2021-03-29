Arrest reports for the week of March 28, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 12-22:

Alabaster

March 15

-Barnabe Martinez, 32, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.

-Adolph Ellington Grimmett, 58, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

-Patrick Bryant Peake, 53, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property first degree.

-Brenda Marie Holmberg Weaver, 55, of Vestavia, theft of property fourth degree.

March 16

-Michael Houston Howard, 28, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest.

-Zachary Ryan McNeel, 23, of Anniston, Alabama, driving without license.

March 17

-Mitchell Craig Pearce, 32, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Amelia Burbank Cordy, 39, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Robert Lee Jackson Jr., 26, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

March 18

-William Duane Stott, 40, of McCalla, Alabama, violation of domestic violence protection order.

-Stephen Everrett Abrams, 23, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with domestic violence emergency call.

-Michelle Renee Scroggins, 31, of Tuscaloosa, alias writ of arrest.

March 19

-Joseph Wayne Langston, 45, of Tallassee, Alabama, failure to appear-traffic, capias warrant (three counts).

March 21

-Jack Leighton McDonald, 19, of Alabaster, using false ID to purchase alcohol.

-Jennifer Patsios Veitch, 36, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

-William Matthew Veitch, 37, of Pelham, theft of property second degree, domestic violence third degree.

March 22

-Kayla Francis Lashley, 31, of Brookwood, Alabama, warrant-theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting).

Calera

March 12

-Oscar Castelan Ramirez, 55, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Kenneth Riley Dennis, 24, of Calera, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (two counts), attempting to elude, resisting arrest.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Merion Drive.

March 13

-Opal Shivawn Dyer, 41, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

-Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez, 23, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

March 14

-Rosallen Bernita Tyes, 41, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Dawn Marie Thomas, 51, of Trussville, DUI-alcohol.

-Joseph Anthony White, 56, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Leon Gutierrez Armando, 46, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol, open container.

March 15

-Kenneth Austin Short, 32, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Geoffrey Allen Hall, 29, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, open container.

-Donny Wayne Partridge, 32, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Amanda Lee Salser, 30, of Shelby, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Quinn Bud Jones, 34, of Elmore, Alabama, public intoxication.

-Riordion Jace Johnson, 31, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Jhaylen Tyron Caffey, 25, of Alabaster, agency assist.

March 16

-Skyler Edward Wachs, 27, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Christopher Lloyd Ray, 33, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).

-Joshua Lee Woods, 22, of Montevallo, failure to appear (12 counts).

-Angel Denise Davis, 46, of Pelham, obstructing government operations, public intoxication.

-Brandon Lee Hendrix, 38, of Calera, agency assist.

March 17

-Taconius Cordale Stallworth, 22, of Brewton, Alabama, DUI-any substance.

March 18

-Jhoanna Alexandria Jimenez, 23, of Pelham, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Hosea Haynes Jr., 24, of Calera, failure to appear.

March 19

-Nicholas Shane Kidd, 26, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Helena

March 18

-Kalicen Renee Frazier Stafford, 26, possession of stolen vehicle, promoting prison contraband third degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense.