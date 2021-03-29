Sheriff’s reports for the week of March 28, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from March 4-10:

March 4

-Property damage from the 0 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A security gate to Kenley Apartment Complex valued at $17,000 was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 5300 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. U.S. currency valued at $10,292.63 was stolen.

March 5

-Unlawfully carrying pistol from U.S. 280 East at Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham. A Glock 9-millimeter pistol was confiscated.

-Criminal trespass from the 1000 block of Crenshaw Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2500 block of Westminster Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 5200 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. $562 in U.S. currency was stolen, and an envelope containing receipts and prepaid debit cards was recovered.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A mailbox valued at $100 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 0 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana. A 2012 Chrysler 200 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham. An iPhone was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3400 block of Shelby County 71. Several beanie style hats and other items valued at $40 were stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of Chelsea Crossroads (Chelsea Comprehensive Dental).

-Incident from Egg and Butter Road.

-Torture, willful abuse of child under 18 from the 200 block of Paradise Point Drive, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 5500 block of Parkside Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2000 block of Forest Meadows Circle, Birmingham. A Springfield Arms Hellcat 9-millimeter firearm valued at $550 was stolen.

-Incident from the 3100 block of Meadowbrook Trail, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unknown location (two counts).

March 6

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Crest Drive, Sterrett.

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Shelby County 42, Calera. A 2020 Chevy Tahoe and a Birmingham News receptacle was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 150 block of Lake Chelsea Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Hidden Forest Drive, Montevallo.

-Criminal trespass from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from an unnamed location. Suspected cocaine (3.9 grams) in a small Ziplock-style bag and a spoon with white, powdery residue were confiscated.

-DUI from an unnamed location.

-Domestic investigation from the 50 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville.

-Recovered stolen vehicle from Shelby County 41 at Alexander Road, Leeds. A 1989 GMC pickup was recovered.

-Missing person from the 1900 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Indian Springs.

-Criminal trespassing from the 8100 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Missing person from the 1900 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Indian Springs.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

March 7

-Unlawful possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Clonazepam (.8 gram) and three glass pipes were confiscated.

-Assault third degree from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea.

-Tampering with availability of electricity from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.

-Suicidal person, domestic investigation from Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 50 block of Paradise Circle, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Chelsea.

-Runaway juvenile from the 0 block of Glenda’s Way, Montevallo.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 300 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

Domestic investigation from U.S. 280 and Alabama 119, Birmingham.

March 8

-Robbery from the 100 block of Cerrito Place, Wilsonville. Approximately $10 to $20 in cash and a cigarette pack valued at $5 were stolen.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude from the 20000 block of Shelby County 55, Vandiver.

-Civil dispute from the 300 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 47 and Deseret Drive, Shelby. A green leafy substance (1.6 grams), a half-smoked marijuana cigarette and a Sig P365 firearm with two magazines, a case and ammunition were confiscated.

-Lost property from the 25000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. An SCCY 9-millimeter and a semi-automatic pistol valued at $200 were reported.

-Harassment from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A handbag valued at $70 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 18000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 1000 block of Belvedere Cove, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Shelby County 59, Vincent. A Furman generator valued at $881.90 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 900 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. Fifty checks were stolen.

-SORNA violation from the 0 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Elliott Lane, Westover. A utility trailer valued at $3,395 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 11000 block of Shelby County 280, Chelsea. Four catalytic converters, a Milwaukee Electric Sawzall and a Milwaukee 18-volt Hackzall were stolen.

-Juvenile runaway from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Harassment, theft of property from the 18000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. Six real estate signs valued at $600 were stolen.

-SORNA violation from the 11000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Aggravated criminal surveillance from the 1200 block of Southwind Drive, Helena.

-Aggravated criminal surveillance from the 5800 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. An iPhone 8 was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Public intoxication, promoting prison contraband from Shelby County 55 near Aslan Forest, Wilsonville. Suspected marijuana in a clear plastic bag (1.1 grams) was recovered.

-Incident from the 400 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

March 9

-Identity theft from the 18000 block of River Drive, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Bridgewater Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Lost property from the 200 block of Chesser Way, Chelsea. A Smith & Wesson Model 642 revolver was reported.

-Sexual misconduct from the 2800 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Birch Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Paradise Point Drive, Shelby.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Panorama Point, Shelby. A 2010 Triton B4867 valued at $55,500 and a 1994 Starcraft trailer valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Windstone Parkway, Chelsea. Miscellaneous documents and papers were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Edwards Chevrolet, Birmingham. Funds totaling $32,600 were stolen via wire transfer.

-Incident from Shelby County 26 at Walker Run. A 9-millimeter Hornady Critical duty round was reported.

March 10

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 at Chelsea Publix. Approximately 0.9 grams of meth were confiscated.

-Recovered property from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville. A firearm was recovered.

-Criminal mischief from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. Three windows were damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 at Chelsea Publix.

-Criminal trespassing third degree from the 700 block of Shelby County 52, Helena.

-Incident from the 2200 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby.

-Violation of protection order from the 3000 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana.