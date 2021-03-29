Tommy Harrison

Hoover

Tommy Harrison, age 50, of Hoover, passed away Thursday, March 25.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30 at Bolton Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Columbiana City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

