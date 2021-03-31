Alabaster to host Fall Fest Oct. 30

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Though it is a way off, the city of Alabaster has announced that it will hold its 13th annual Fall Fest on Oct. 30.

The Fall Fest will run from 10 a.m.-3p.m., on the Buck Creek Trail next to Alabaster City Hall off 11th Avenue Southwest.

Alabaster has been holding this event every year since 2009 as a way to welcome fall with a plethora of fun family friendly activities, shopping and more.

This year guests will have access to a number of activities such as arts and crafts vendors, carnival rides for children, hay rides, inflatables, a trick-or-treat trail and pumpkin painting.

There will be live music at the event provided by the local blues act, 2BLU and the Lucky Stiffs.

This is a free event; however, the city is encouraging guests to bring money to purchase items from vendors and for food

Alabaster Parks and Recreation Community Programs Manager Morgan Lawley said that this is a popular event each year, and as more people get vaccines and feel comfortable coming out that he anticipates this will be a well-attended event later in the year.

Those interested in becoming vendors will need an active business license, or to purchase a one-day business license through city hall for $25 no later than Aug. 27.

Early vendor registration began on March 15 and will run through April 5, and later there will be a final registration starting on Sept. 1 and ending on Sept. 25.

There is no fee for vender registration, which will include a 15 by 15-foot booth. Vendors are required to bring their own table, chairs and canopy if desired. Generators are allowed, provided that they do not cause excessive noise.

Vendor registration is available by emailing a completed application to sallen@cityofalabaster.com, or by applying online at https://al-alabaster.civicplus.com/229/Fall-Fest-Vendor-Information-Registratio.