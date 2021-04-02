April 2, 2021

Marriages for the week of April 4, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:59 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from March 22-26:

-Zachary Jordan Earnest to Ashley Elizabeth Teague.

-Daniel Glenn Liden to Mary Annette Chambliss.

-Jason Rafael Ocampo to August Gail Desere Majors.

-Christopher Jordan Summerlin to Sarah Grace Moore.

-Samuel Brodie Lynn to Shelby Lauran Whitfield.

-Alisa Elizabeth Tate to Kenyatta Danielle Tolliver.

-Logan Allen Johnston to Keena Suzanne Hall.

-Jean Many to Cassandra Michelle Sampson.

-Katie Mae Buie to Fredrick L. Gaines.

-Blake Evan Wilder to Emily Sue Espy.

-Adrianna Renae James to Jose Ignacio Sanchez Soto.

-George Randall Galloway to Patricia Kay Galloway.

-Julie Marie Schultz to Bryan Hoytte Bradley.

-Anna Catherine Folmar to Hunter Thomas Morris.

-Kristin Leigh Conwill to Theodore Simon Gress.

-Veronica Ariciaga Hernandez to Jose Mauro Rangel Hernandez.

-Anne Huffman Thomaston to Russell Phillip Whaley.

-Seth Anthony Livingston to Hannah Caroline Cost.

-Matthew Russell Stafford to Jolyn Broadhead.

