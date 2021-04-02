Marriages for the week of March 28, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from March 15-19:
-Bryan Daniel Roll to Lauryn Nicole Patton.
-Cory Thomas Wash to Laura Ann Summersett.
-Michael K. Weems to Margaret Susan West Weems.
-Benjamin Russell Kish to Linsey Brooke Swiney.
-Douglas Bryan Schauer to Katrina Kay Kernop.
-Jose Alberto Gomez Guc to Rebeca Liseth Cordova Del Cid.
-Andrew Thomas Nichols to Laura Michelle Slate.
-Joshua Frazier Brown to Kayleigh Brooke Nelson.
-Lauren Nicole Leddo to Marc Vincent Caravaggio.
-Meredith Nicole Armstrong to James Neil Childress.
-Patrick Dewayne Graves to Ginger Leigh Reid.
-Nicholas Samuel Crowder to Elyse Nicole Floyd.
-Charles Wintford Harris to Gloria Anajetta Floyd.
-Sir Isaac D. Sturdivant to Andrea M. Alexander.
-Jeffery Duane Allen to Zoe Gene Page.
-Lauren Nicole Moss to Jeffrey Scott Webb.
-Mark Patrick Stedwell to Tracy Jaenell Stedwell.
-Christian Lewis Holly to Hayley Jordan Norwood.
-Roderick R. Pair to Shelly Darden Gary.
-Tessie Michele Wait to Gustavous Aaron Barrett.
-Larry Ronald McArthur to Sherry Darlene Price Giddens.
-Allison Logan Terrell to Brandon Gregory McCabe.
-Gary Keith Light to Lucinda Marie Hester.
-Tracy Elaine Shaw to Gerry Donal Lewis.
Land transactions for the week of March 28, 2021
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Feb. 23-Feb. 26. Feb. 23 -DAL Properties LLC to Alyson Zonitch,... read more