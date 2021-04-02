Ochs inducted into Tenet Heroes’ Hall of Fame

FROM STAFF REPORTS



ALABASTER — Shelby Baptist Medical Center today announced Wendy Ochs, RN, cardiac rehab manager, has been honored by Tenet Healthcare as part of its annual recognition program. Ochs has been named a “Tenet Hero” and also inducted into the Tenet Heroes’ Hall of Fame for her incredible contributions in 2020.

The Tenet Heroes program celebrates those individuals who make a meaningful impact within their respective communities that goes above and beyond their daily job responsibilities. Nominated by fellow colleagues, Tenet Heroes exemplify the company’s core values and the key tenets of its Community Built on Care.

Each year, a smaller group of nominees are inducted into the Tenet Heroes’ Hall of Fame, the Company’s most prestigious honor for employees. This year, only 24 individuals were named to The Hall of Fame, including Ochs.

Ochs was recognized as a Tenet Hero and Hall of Fame honoree for her dedication and tireless work in PPE management throughout the pandemic, as well as a number of additional responsibilities she took on, which allowed the Shelby Baptist team to better serve patients and the community.

According to Shelby Baptist Medical Center CEO, Daniel Listi, “Wendy’s dedication to our patients, as well as to her colleagues, has been awe-inspiring throughout the pandemic. She has been an embodiment of selflessness, and we are grateful for her commitment to compassionate care, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud and fortunate to have her as part of our Shelby Baptist team.”