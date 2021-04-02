Police reports for the week of April 4, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 19-28:

Alabaster

March 22

-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North. Railroad tracks sustained $250 in damages.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 10050 block of Alabama 119. A canoe valued at $800, a box of plumbing cartridges valued at $500, river floats and garden faucets valued at $900 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Google Chromebook was stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Shire Circle.

March 23

-Information report from the 110 block of Grande View Parkway.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Summer Brook Lane.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Slater Lane.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. An alarm sensor was damaged.

March 24

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Old Highway 31.

-Information report from the 100 block of Deer Run.

-Trespassing notice from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Animal complaint from the 1900 block of Butler Road.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Sixth Court Southwest.

-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Crider Road, Maylene.

March 25

-Domestic violence third degree from the 500 block of North Grande View Trace, Maylene.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Coral Circle.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 block of Simmsville Road.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of North Grande View Trace.

March 26

-Harassment from the 100 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Eighth Street Southwest. The victim’s driver’s window sustained $50 in damages, and a driver’s window sustained $250 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Tanglewood Circle.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $42.41 were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 200 block of Forest Parkway. A credit card was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Airview Lane. A firearm valued at $500 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 1300 block of Seventh Street Southwest.

March 27

-Burglary second degree, theft of property second degree from the 80 block of Weatherly Club Drive. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics valued at $39.70, Alprazolam valued at $50.45 and a firearm valued at $400 were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Found property from the 1100 block of First Street North. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $350 was recovered.

-Trespassing notice, domestic incident from the 100 block of Grande View Parkway.

-Information report from the 100 block of Harvest Way.

-Information report from the 100 block of Falling Waters Lane, Maylene.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous items valued at $228.99 were stolen.

March 28

-Assault third degree from the 1100 block of First Street South.

-Information report from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

-Theft of lost property first degree from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. Money totaling $3,000 and a Michael Kors Wallet valued at $20 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Old Highway 31. A 2014 Nissan Maxima sustained $200 in damages.

-Found property from the 7300 block of Alabama 119. A portable electronic communications device valued at $400 was recovered.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.

Calera

March 19

-Animal at large from the 1900 block of Shelby County 42.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Castlebury Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 31 and MAPCO.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.

March 20

-Obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest from the 500 block of Shelby County 203, Montevallo.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-combined substance from the 1200 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication, drug paraphernalia from the 90 block of Metro Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Found property from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

March 21

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Oakwell Circle.

-Failure to appear from Alabama 145 and Old Magnolia Way, Shelby.

-Simple assault from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 75 and Shelby County 201.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place.

-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, possession of a controlled substance-meth, DUI-controlled substance from Shelby County 22 and Spring Creek.

March 22

-Failure to appear from the 600 block of Waterford Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East, Helena.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from Alabama 25 and U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 10380 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 800 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Waterstone Lane, Montevallo.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place.

-Failure to appear (six counts) from the 500 block of Alabama 119, Alabaster.

March 23

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Incident from Shelby County 87 and I-65 North.

-Theft of property second degree-firearms from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

-Incident from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing (gun) from the 2000 block of 10th Avenue.

March 24

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

March 25

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Helena

March 19

-Miscellaneous incident from Helena Marketplace.

-Shoplifting from Helena Marketplace.

-Civil dispute from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Incident from Madison Avenue.

-Property Damage from South Shades Crest Road.

March 20

-Incident from the 100 block of Griffin Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Shelby County 17 and North Drive.

March 22

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs from Shelby County 58 and Independence Drive.

-Domestic incident, harassment, public intoxication, disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace, resisting arrest from Timber Circle.

-Domestic incident from River Crest Lane.

March 23

-Identity theft from the 9100 block of Brookline Lane.

-Criminal mischief first degree from the 800 block of Madison Lane.

March 24

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from Rocky Ridge Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East, Helena City Jail.

March 25

-Suicide attempt from Macqueen Drive.

March 26

-Identity theft from Rosebury Road.

-Harassment-family from the 1900 block of Gallant Fox Drive.

March 28

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, domestic incident from Dublin Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 52 West and Elvira Road.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance from Old Tuscaloosa Road.

Montevallo

March 19

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 2.80 grams valued at $25.

March 20

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 1.00 grams and a glass smoking pipe valued at $40.

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 8.70 grams and .357 Taurus valued at $320.

March 21

-Information only from Melton Street (residence/home). Stolen was a custom built computer valued at $100.

March 22

-Domestic incident from Holloway Hill Drive (residence/home).

-Found property from Main Street (government/public building).

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Main Street (restaurant). Damaged was a windshield valued at $200.

-Property damage from Spring Creek Road/County Road 216 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 valued at $2,000.

March 23

-Obstructing Police-ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Montevallo (highway/street).

March 24

-Assault-aggravated assault non-family-knife from Main Street (restaurant). Recovered was a knife valued at $1.

-OBJUFID-Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution from Montevallo (highway/street). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

March 25

-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).

-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).

Pelham

March 22

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $100.88

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $6.82.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was clothing valued at $109.79.

March 23

-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a purse valued at $25.

March 24

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Stonehaven Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $650.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Heather Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $40.

-Theft from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a money order valued at $4,665.

-Theft-vehicle from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $1.

-Identity theft from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $6.

-Leaving the scene from Cahaba Valley Road and Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $250.

-Drugs from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Found was marijuana valued at $1.

March 25

-Property damage from I-65 North (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a car valued at $200.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,000.

March 26

-Animal problem from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged were dogs valued at $8,000.

-Property damage from the 0 Block of Industrial Park Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle and car parts valued at $550.