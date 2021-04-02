Shelby Baptist physicians honored on National Doctors’ Day

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER — Brookwood Baptist Health is celebrating National Doctors’ Day by paying tribute to its physicians for their service, skill and compassion.

The observance commemorates the nation’s doctors, who have dedicated themselves to service by helping to save lives and ensure the good health of U.S. citizens. This year’s theme, “Thank you for your extraordinary strength, courage and dedication,” is truly appropriate when we think of the challenges of the pandemic and the outstanding group of physicians these hospitals are honoring for the work they perform every day.

“On behalf of our staff and board members, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our physicians and thank them for their unwavering fortitude and dedication during such a trying time in our nation’s healthcare history,” said Brookwood Baptist Health CEO, Tim Puthoff. “I believe strongly in the value of saying thank you, and no time is more appropriate than the present when physicians are working tirelessly to bring this pandemic to an end, all while ensuring our hospitals remain safe.”

Celebrated annually on March 30, Doctors’ Day was officially established in 1991 when President George Bush issued a proclamation in observance of the day. March 30 also marks the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery by Dr. Crawford W. Long in 1842. National Doctors’ Day is commonly celebrated in healthcare organizations as a day to recognize the contributions of doctors to individual lives and communities.