Spain Park continues dominant stretch with 18-run area win

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – Following a 15-0 shutout of Oxford on Monday, March 29, the Spain Park Jaguars hosted area foe and rival Oak Mountain on the first night of April and outdid that with their most lopsided win of the season.

The Jaguars put together a remarkable 17-run first inning to take a 17-0 lead and went on to add one more in the second to complete an 18-0 area win in 2 ½ innings.

With the wins, Spain Park improved to 18-4 overall this season and 2-1 in area play with that lone loss a difficult one-run loss to defending 7A state champion Hewitt-Trussville.

The Jags put the concern of a second area loss to rest quickly against Oak Mountain, however.

After Annabelle Widra struck out the side in the top of the first, she came to the plate ready to strike in the bottom half.

After a double and error put the first two batters on base, Widra blasted a three-run shot to center field that put the Jaguars on top 3-0.

Two more walks were drawn from the Jags before the first out was recorded.

Blakley Watts and Emma Jolley followed the out with back-to-back singles, driving in a combined three runs. Two more walks followed to load the bases.

A passed ball then allowed the seventh run of the inning to come home before a ground out put the second out on the board.

Widra then stepped back to the plate and was walked to load the bases once again.

Maggie Daniel and Katie Flannery followed that with back-to-back RBI singles before a sixth walk of the inning was recorded.

Watts and Jolley nailed back-to-back two-RBI singles following that to make it 14-0. Emma Hawkins then singled to center field before Lydia Coleman hit a grounder that allowed two more runs to cross the plate following an error.

The final run of the inning came home on a Lucy Spisto RBI single to drive home Coleman.

That ended a dominant first inning and all but ended the game.

The Jaguars came right back with one more run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from Chloe Brittain to create the final score of 18-0.

Jolley finished the game 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Watts added a 2-for-3 game featuring three RBIs and two runs scored. Flannery finished 2-for-2 with on eRBI and three runs scored.

Widra added three RBIs on one hit, while Daniel posted two RBIs on one hit.

After her 1-2-3 inning all via strikeouts in the top of the first, Widra was replaced by Katherine Brown who allowed two hits and no runs with one strikeout to finish off the win.