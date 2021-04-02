The Beer Hog opens in Pelham

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM— After operating out of its location near Oak Mountain Lanes for years, The Beer Hog finally made its big move to Campus 124 and reopened its wide selection of craft beers to the public on March 31.

According to The Beer Hog Owner Chris Lawrence this move was in the works for nearly two years. The company was approached by Campus 124 developer Schrimsher Company as a perfect fit for the new development.

Lawrence said that this move was mutually beneficial, as it provided an opportunity for Beer Hog to expand its offerings and provided a number of other benefits.

“We had all kinds of issues at our previous location like parking and space issues,” Lawrence said. “It also worked out with timing, my current lease was about to end. So, we decided to jump on the opportunity. Now we have things like signage, visibility from the road, a bigger space, a bigger bathroom and we have a game room and private party room that we didn’t have before.”

The Campus 124 development took advantage of the old Valley Elementary School, which has a wide range of space and a unique design unlike many other establishments. A great benefit of the location is the space that it affords, which created new opportunities for The Beer Hog.

One of these benefits for The Beer Hog was the opportunity to start serving food and liquor, which they could not do in their old location.

“We have a restaurant license now, so we will be a full-blown pizza spot now. We will serve pizza and salads,” Lawrence said. “We will also have liquor now. We will try to be bourbon and whiskey forward. We will treat whiskey the same way we treat the beer with whiskey flights for people to try. We are also doing cocktails.”

Aside from new offerings like these, The Beer Hog will also continue to offer a wide selection of craft beers. Which includes 64 color coded beers that the establishment has on tap.

“We are a craft beer bar, a place where you can experience the joys of craft beer,” Lawrence explained. “Now we have fresh pizza, liquor and cocktails, but it is the beer that really sets us apart.”

Moving forward, Lawrence hopes that The Beer Hog will be a place that people will want to come and hang out at any day of the week. The bar will offer live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and trivia every Wednesday. He also said that they might have karaoke nights in the future.

After delays caused by the pandemic, construction issues and tornadoes that tore through the development less than a week before, Lawrence is finally glad to be open and serving regulars and new customers.

“We closed the old location Feb. 25, and everyone was getting really antsy about us opening,” he said. “We have a lot of regulars and I anticipate that we will end up being packed most of the time.”

The Beer Hog is open every day of the week, and is now located at 2408 Pelham Parkway. More information about the bar and its offerings can be found on The Beer Hog Facebook page.