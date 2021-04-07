Durene (Cheer) Harper Herron

Montevallo

Durene (Cheer) Harper Herron, age 84, of Montevallo, passed away Monday, April 5.

Durene was born Oct. 8, 1936 to Durwood and Vera Harper of Pearidge.

Durene, a native of Montevallo loved and was well loved by her community. She was an active member of Pearidge Senior Center and a member of Dogwood Baptist Church.

Durene loved to worship especially in the form of singing. More than anything Durene loved her family she was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and two children.

Durene is preceded in death by her husband, Lacey Herron, and parents, Durwood and Vera.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Herron of Birmingham; son, Mark Herron of Birmingham; sister, Brenda Martin of Hartselle; brothers and sisters in law; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend and special thanks to Jerry and Patricia Honeycutt, Todd and Jessica Seale, Norman and Joan McMillian, and Patricia Steele for the love and support they’ve shown Mrs. Herron.

A committal service will be held Wednesday, April 7 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. Pallbearers include Jerry Honeycutt, Brody Honeycutt, Russ Parsons, Hayden Martin, James Martin, Russ Parsons and Todd Seales. Jeff and Terry Herron to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to a charity of their choice.