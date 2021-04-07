Enjoy a day full of art on April 24

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

The Main Street organization in Columbiana plans to host what it hopes will be the first of an annual event that highlights both visual and performing arts from high schools across the county.

Art on Main will be a packed day that starts at 10 a.m. on April 24 and has scheduled ongoing events throughout the day finishing at 7 p.m. There will be three main stages, two on either side of the lawn at Old Mill Square at the Shelby Arts Council Building, and one on Main Street at the Shelby County Museum and Archives.

Music lovers will hear choral groups, orchestras and jazz bands playing at 30-minute intervals from all over the county all day long. This is a great chance to bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoys the music.

Main Street will also be showing off the Visual Arts Talent of the county with an Art Walk. Stores all over Main Street will be hosting the paintings, drawings and other works of high school art students all from high schools all over the county. Many of the works will be available for purchase as part of a fundraising effort to provide grants for new fine art initiatives in our schools. High school seniors in particular will have their art included in a very special display inside the Grande Hall at the Arts Council building.

Make plans to stay awhile. The event will be the perfect spring family outdoor adventure. The Shelby County High School Art Club will host an interactive art experience for all ages in the walk-through area between Main Street and the Arts Council. Restaurants will be open and food trucks will be available for those who want to picnic during the live performances.

Between performing and visual arts, every high school in the county will be represented. Michelle Hall, fine arts supervisor for the Board of Education, told us how excited she was that Main Street was organizing this event.

“This is the perfect win-win event for kids that aren’t into things like sports. It gives the students with different talents a chance to shine,” Hall said.

Joel Dixon, who works for the Board of Education as well as Columbiana Main Street, is a Columbiana resident.

“This event not only gives us a chance to highlight young talent, but it helps us raise the ‘art profile’ of our county seat,” he said. “Art is something Columbiana is becoming known for. Our hope is that as families from around the county come out to support our kids, they will also take the time to patronize the local businesses around this beautiful city.”

In addition to the county talent, SCAC itself will have the Fine Arts Gallery open with art from the juried Young Adults Art Show that will be coming to a close with this event. Awards for this exhibit will be awarded the following day in a special ceremony. The body of art in this exhibit will be from all over the state.

There is no charge to come to Art on Main, and the parking around town should be plentiful. Come ready to walk around, or set up on the lawn and just take in the music. Either way, Columbiana hopes to see you on April 24.