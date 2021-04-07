Montevallo Arts Fest set for April 17

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Montevallo Arts Collaborative will hold its 15th annual Montevallo Arts Fest in Orr Park on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Artists and artisans will line the park to display and sell their work ranging from fine arts to fine craft works. Everything from pottery to woodcrafts, printmaking to painting, and jewelry to glass will be available for purchase at this once-a-year festival.

Children will have the opportunity to make a piece of art at no cost in the kids’ area, and for the young and young at heart, balloon artist Carl Carrier will be creating balloon animals again this year.

All your favorite festival food trucks will be there as well. And admission is free! Entertainment adds to the festival’s atmosphere. The line up at the Main Street Montevallo Music Stage for this year’s festival will include local musicians Jim Quakenbush, Brendan Young, JW Teller, Soul Karnival and Red Hot Rodeo. Entertainment will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Montevallo Arts Fest, visit the website, Montevalloarts.com, or the Montevallo Arts Fest Facebook page.

Sponsors of the 2021 Montevallo Arts Fest include: Cahaba Timber Co., Dr. Bobby Shunnarah, City of Montevallo, Montevallo Main Street, University of Montevallo College of Fine Arts, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Blue Phrog Gallery, The Original Alabaster Newsletter, McDonald’s, Montevallo Drug, Pic ’n Sav, Law Offices of Christopher Smitherman, Falcon Art Supply, Team Lehman, Rockco Funeral Home, Trustmark Bank, Tractor Supply Company, Vinzant Home, Red Sparrow Investments LLC, Tinglewood Festival, April Weaver State Senate and Tobacco Plus.