Land transactions for the week of April 11, 2021
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from March 8-17:
March 8
-AR Properties LLC to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $700,000, for Lots 301, 302, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, 311, 312, 313, 314, 315, 316, 317, 332, 333, 334, 335 and 336 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.
-Allison S. Hoar to Shani Lampley-Walker, for $324,000, for Lot 10-15 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.
-Randall Derek Akers to Jordan R. Chamblee, for $200,000, for Lot 8 in Chase Plantation Fourth Sector.
-Drew E. Dixon to Sue Tait, for $189,900, for property in Section 29, Township 19, Range 1 East.
-Buy by Birmingham 401k to Andrew Boyd, for $290,000, for Lot 73 in Chaparral First Sector Phase 1 Amended Map.
-Southeastern Real Estate Investments LLC to Rachel Isabella Conrad, for $182,000, for Lot 29 in Canyon Park Townhomes.
-LaToya Carstarphen to Guy Wood, for $465,000, for Lot 316 in Creekwater Phase III Phase 2.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Hunter Thomas Morris, for $200,890, for Lot 219 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.
-Larry Burns to Will Daniels, for $30,000, for Lot 5 in Neid Bearden Family Subdivision.
-Manuel Pagan to George L. Morrison, for $315,000, for Lot 22-48 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 3.
-Dagmara K. Frankowska to Peter J. Cason, for $360,000, for Lot 14 in Southpoint Sixth Sector Phase II.
-Lisa M. Adams to Brandt Gendreau Kittredge, for $355,000, for Lot 1009 in Abrores of Forest Parks.
-Susan Murrell to Hub Harrington, for $348,000, for Lot 223 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.
-Whitney Investments LLC to C&J Jones Investments LLC, for $576,270, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Cody John Bass to Kenneth W. Riddle, for $305,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Maria Ruiz to Christopher Billy Shane Green, for $191,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Robert Butterworth to Vivian L. Oliver, for $230,000, for Lot 73 in Reserve at Timberline.
-Forestar Real USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $130,500, for Lots 1651 and 1652 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.
-Elizabeth Giles Jordan to Jill Z. Hubbard, for 218,000, for Lot A in Riverwood Second Sector.
-Ray Franklin to Darby Owenby, for $54,000, for Lot 2 in Franklin Estates.
-James E. Kelly to James Benjamin Stallings, for $224,500, for Lot 20 in Chadwick Sector 2.
-Donald R. Gordon to Jennifer W. Wall, for $1,300,000, for Lot 718 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.
-Edmond Earle to Jamario R. Moon, for $750,000, for Lot 614 in Greystone Legacy 6th Sector.
-Thomas J. Porter to Justin Thomas Fox, for $525,000, for Lot 6 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector Phase II Amended Map.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Bailey K. Powell, for $322,574, for Lot 7-225 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Emily S. Harrell to Todd William Talbot, for $639,900, for Lot 104 in Greystone 1st Sector 1st Phase.
-Michael P. Long to Anderson Kay Whitcomb, for $301,000, for Lot 15 in Kerry Downs.
-Anderson K. Whitcomb to Daniel W. Bares, for $210,000, for Lot 311 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Jerry M. Johnston, for $406,600, for Lot 301 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Dominion South Oak LLC to Aubrey M. Garrison, for $375,000, for Lot 16 in South Oak Phase I.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 610 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Laura Nail Mims, for $438,210, for Lot 608 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.
-Kyle Alexander Wilson to Wady Echavarria, for $130,000, for Lot 826 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 1 Phase 1.
-Haskell Edward Scott to Misty Kent Pappas, for $297,400, for Lot 136 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 3.
-Venture South LLC to Sean Murphy Miller, for $399,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.
-Tammy D. Barefield to Rebecca Molly Gay, for $12,680, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-James Clark to Luis A. Flores Guillen, for $189,900, for Lot 49 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised Map.
-Bobby Joe Franklin to Leslie Mundt, for $242,000, for Lot 33 in Chadwick Sector 4.
-Gregory S. Whitley to Dustin B. McFarland, for $265,000, for Lot 227 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 5.
-Craig Emory Hutchison to Amarr Garred Croskey, for $230,000, for Lot 22 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.
-Mariah Dee Johnston Mazingo to Timothy Cottingham, for $455,000, for Lot 301 in Creekwater Phase III.
-Michael McCraw to Ryan Charles, for $785,000, for Lot 76 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase I.
-Alicia Swain to Judy S. Kyser, for $180,000, for Lot 254 in Camden Cove Sector Eight.
-Linda Buckner to Brian Johnston, for $215,000, for Lot 70 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Final Plat.
-Chad Aaron Collum to Thomas G. Littleton, for $247,500, for Lot 18 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.
-Victor L. Smith to Dennis W. Mazingo, for $360,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
March 9
-Michael Joe Harris to Gary Hardy, for $187,200, for Lots 7 and 19A in Shire Valley Farms Resurvey of a Resurvey of Lots 6A and 7A.
-Bobby J. Harris to Charles L. Payne, for $211,800, for Lots 8 and 19B in Shire Valley Farms Final Plat.
-Travis Kidd to Matthew Thomas Kidd, for $376,090, for Lot 7-18 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Camron Dearius Brown, for $184,110, for Lot 35 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Flemming Partners LLC to David Corliss, for $526,131, for Lot 4007 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.
-Savanna Paige Marion to Kendra Janyce Robins, for $200,000, for Lot 102 in Savannah Pointe Sector 11 Phase IV.
-Robert Lynn Long to Jared B. Kelley, for $169,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-MJH 280 Properties LLC to Reynolds Family Properties and Investments LLC, for $500,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Marie B. Jackson to John Daniel Quekemeyer, for $195,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Edward Shawn Sheffield to James C. Windham, for $219,900, for Lot 120 in Stonebriar Phase I Resurvey.
-Gabrielle R. Byars to Patrick A. Wade, for $197,000, for Lots 12 and 13 in Highland Second Sector.
-Tab Bisignani IRA to Bradley Tadeo Orozco, for $23,500, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Yanivis L. Chinchilla Pacheco to Christopher Mark Golden, for $275,000, for Lot 23 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12.
-Thomas M. Sigg to Thomas M. Sigg, for $77,500, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Pedro Henrique Dutra Ribeiro De Aguiar, for $243,695, for Lot 1566 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Jerry McElroy to Lesia Ann Isbell, for $230,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Sammie Jo Allen to Marci Johns, for $350,000 for Lot 16 in Windy Oaks Phase 3.
-Deborah P. Jackson to Sarah Courtney Maloney, for $316,900, for Lot 269 in Creekside Phase 2 Final Record Plat.
-Wendell R. Coleman to Wendell R. Coleman, for $402,800, for Lot 229 in Woodlands Sector 2, 4 and 5 Res of Lots 228, 229, 230, 231, 232 and 233 Final Plat.
-Joseph Williams to Kinneth E. Crawford, for $185,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Byers Map of Sterrett by W E Crume.
-Peter Brandon Jones to Maximo Dominguez, for $150,000, for Lot 33 in Wildwood Village Fourth Addition.
-Patti R. Smith to Uplift Capital Management LLC, for $264,900, for Lot 68 in Villas Belvedere.
-Gregory Holdings LLC to Melissa Daniel, for $279,900, for Lot 13 in Stoneridge Phase I.
-WBG Enterprises LLC to Larry Woodward, for $34,000, for Lot 10 in Maple Leaf Estates.
-Sharon L. Barnett to David C. Harris, for $239,900, for Lot 21 in Chanda Terrace Fourth Sector.
-Mary C. Anderson to VOB Enterprises LLC, for $386,790, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Lucy Evans to Lawrence Robert Tabor, for $177,000, for Lot 40 in Ridgecrest Phase One Sector Two Final Plat.
-Mark Victory to Chad Aaron Collum, for $270,000, for Lot 354 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.
-Kevin Michael Belk to Community Property Investments Inc., for $205,000, for Lot 515 in Old Cahaba Park Sector Amended Map.
-Christina Jo Tucker to Dinh Thi Nguyen, for $226,000, for Lot 175 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended.
-Jessica L. Edwards to Alan Gregory Smith, for $328,000, for Lot 62 in Greystone Village Phase 1 Amended Map.
-Calvine South LLC to JCM Holdings LLC, for $243,770, for Lot 18 in Two Eighty Village a Condominium.
-LGI Homes Alabama to Christy White, for $235,900, for Lot 109 in Lexington Parc Sector 3.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Willie F. Byrd, for $342,900, for Lot 152 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.
-Betty Christine Durrett Wood to Marilyn Vaughn, for $22,924, for property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jason Cook, for $198,000, for Lot 74 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 6.
-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Michael Osterman, for $206,000, for Lot 101 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.
-Brandon W. Bearden to Cliff Trumbly, for $16,000, for property in Section 22, Township 22, Range 1 East and property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Robert J. Lilley, for $259,950, for Lot 1583 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Jenney A. Smitherman to Kevin Belk, for $274,900, for Lot 409 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase I.
-John W. Wilson to Alyson Elizabeth Patterson, for $180,000, for Lot 17 in Amberley Woods 3rd Sector Phase I Resurvey of Lots 12 through 27 and Green Area.
-David Foster to Sanford D. Hatton, for $66,000, for Lot 305 in Tocoa Park Phase 3.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $150,000, for Lots 215 and 238 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Brenda W. Bjurman to Marissa A. Hooven, for $180,000, for Lot 37 in Bermuda Lake Estates Second Sector Amended Map.
-James C. Windham to Leonard Caraballo, for $170,000, for Lot 38 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 2 Final Plat.
March 10
-Raegan E. Hallman to Donald Wayne Griggs, for $228,000, for Lot 24 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 1.
-Richard N. Preston to Andes Melendez Angel, for $245,900, for Lot 2 in Chanda Terrace Fifth Sector.
-Tracy Ray Calamas to Haven Kids Hope, for $45,000, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.
-Dancy Sullivan to James W. Clark, for $315,000, for Lot 16 in Forest Ridge Final Plat.
-Donna H. Hermecz to Donna K. Long, for $155,000, for Lot 110 in Waterford Village Sector 2.
-R. Wayne Lagle to Michelle Lagle, for $1,000,000, for Lot 1 in Durkees Resubdivision of Lot 1 Indian Crest Estates.
-Linda Pope to Larry Douglas Alford, for $1,112,000, for Lot 5 in Mountain Cove.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Chris Crawford, for $407,307, for Lot 2024 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Eagles Nest Development LLC to Chasing Grain LLC, for $49,000, for Lot 14 in Eagle Nest.
-Gary A. York to Brett Hubbard, for $617,500, for Lot 5 in Chase Park Estates.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Victoria B. Graham, for $333,345, for Lot 1055 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.
-Adams Homes LLC to Harold Russell Epps, for $184,200, for Lot 95 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.
-Stephen Austin Bartolic to Joseph S. Kolaczek, for $310,000, for Lot 72 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.
-Abana Enterprises to Dale Eads, for $65,000, for Lot 22 in Norwick Forest Third Sector Second Phase.
-Connie Farish to Christa Lea Henderson, for $147,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Robert Wade Legrone to Robert Wade Legrone, for $10,000, for Lot 10 in Valleybrook Phase II Resurvey.
-Ramaswamy S. Prabhu to Ramaswamy S. Prabhu, for $10,000, for Lot 96 in Greystone Village Phase I.
-Louie E. Cosby to City of Calera, for $85,000, for Lots 6, 7 and 8 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera Alabama.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Courtney Darren Brown, for $355,100, for Lot 57 in Creekview Sector 1.
-Steven W. Rohloff to Robert Austin Smith, for $437,000, for Lot 906 in Riverchase Country Club 16th Addition.
-Warren Young to Warren Young, for $233,050, for property in Section 16, Township 20, Range 2 West.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Gary W. Koon, for $516,606, for Lot 4023 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.
-Marvin E. Hall to Carmon Hall McConathy, for $10, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
March 11
-Blackridge Partners LLC to William R. Sutterlin, for $848,181, for Lot 1133 in Blackridge Phase 1C Section 18.
-Cecil Mark Holcomb to Sharon Denise Martin, for $278,000, for Lot 83 in Narrows Point Phase 4 Final Plat.
-Cathy Wald Martin to Henry T. Martin, for $186,000, for Lot 7 in Greystone Farms Lakes Edge Sector Amended Final Record Plat.
-Kaitlyn M. Patrick Clayton to John Philip Shealy Walter, for $259,900, for Lot 101 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.
-Janet S. Lovell to Beth Blackburn, for $275,000, for Lot 172 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Subdivision Plat.
-Gwen Robinson to Joseph Williams, for $10,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20, Range 1.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Anthony Valasek, for $476,468, for Lot B-139 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Robin Corbin, for $434,900, for Lot 1050 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.
-William Barry Brannan to Anthony Hill, for $260,000, for Lot 202 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.
-Rajasree Nambron to Jeremy Haskin, for $435,000, for Lot 7 in Birch Creek.
-Benjamin C. Gerhardt to Putu Arsana, for $148,400, for Lot 20 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.
-Victoria Neathamer to Mark A. Betbeze, for $365,000, for Lot 22 in Caldwell Crossings Resurvey of Lots 19 through 23 Lots 27 through 32.
-Bridgit Hilyer Watkins to Juliette Southworth, for $295,000, for Lot 169 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.
-Tara J. Elliott to Christopher Mosco, for $767,500, for Lot 14 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.
-Raccoon Mtn MLT LLC to Entrust Group Inc., for $353,000, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Reba O. Gardner to Matthew Digiovanna, for $187,500, for Lot 25 in Mitchell Resurvey of Lots 23, 24, 25 and 26.
-Ashlie W. Haskins to Howard Vendreys Mills, for $330,000, for Lot 248 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.
-Regions Bank to James A. Lenart, for $515,000, for Lot 8 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 2nd Addition.
-Scotch Homes and Land Development Group Inc. to Lauren Renee Summers, for $434,534, for Lot 157 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.
-Dominion South Oak LLC to James Michael Parks, for $375,000, for Lot 24 in South Oak Phase I.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-8 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.
-Highland Lakes Development LTD to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 1-662 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.
-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 1-614 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-20 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-19 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-9 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.
-Rebekah Ellen Ritchey to Jonathan H. Higginbotham, for $360,000, for Lot 17 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Brittiney Reese to Brittiney N. Reese, for $128,400, for Lot 68 in Wyndham The Cottages Phase 1.
-Brittiney N. Reese to Brittiney N. Reese, for $144,600, for Lot 45 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.
-Michael A. Reese to Michael A. Reese, for $123,900, for Lot 239 in Wyndham Wilkerson Phase IV.
-Michael A. Reese to Michael A. Reese, for $158,700, for Lot 18 in Cedar Bend Phase I.
-Tina G. Anderson to Mark Wayne Anderson, for $136,300, for Lot 19 in Parkside.
-Randall K. Ely to Michael W. Clark, for $364,900, for Lot 37 in Southpointe 9th Sector Phase 1.
-Leigh W. Turpin to Leigh W. Turpin, for $494,690, for Lot 2 in Lake.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jimmye Massengale Hill, for $456,365, for Lot B-143 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.
-Diane M. Walker to Susan Ellen Walker Binkley, for $69,530, for Lot 1 in Walker Family Subdivision.
-Mark W. Logan to Ashley Cancer, for $220,000, for Lot 47 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.
-Cory L. Wilson to Steven Rohloff, for $615,000, for Lot 3034 in Riverchase Country Club 30th Addition.
-Donna T. Rankin to Robert H. Adams, for $340,000, for Lot 26 in Village at Highland Lakes Kellam Grove Neighborhood.
-Vickie Scott to Tracy Causey, for $545,000, for Lot B-173 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.
-John William Stout to Alan M. Chandler, for $360,000, for Lot 27 in Broken Bow 2nd Addition.
-Jonathan P. Creasey to Cory L. Wilson, for $672,000, for Lot 3245 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.
-Julie Jett Forstman to Jeffrey Ryan Forstman, for $320,900, for Lot 237 in Hillsboro Phase 1.
-Marion Leon Glass to Jason Camp, for $145,000, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-Thomas Decker to Thomas A. Decker, for $291,500, for Lot 8 in Chace Lake Phase 2A Final Plat.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Benjamin Edward Flavin, for $295,485, for Lot 64 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Gina Chancey to Jean M. Wood, for $185,000, for Lot 47 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Casey Lee Jenkins, for $294,635, for Lot 58 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-William S. Michael to William S. Michael, for $10,000, for Lot 2019 in Lake Point Estates.
-Nathan G. Crumpton to Nathan G. Crumpton, for $54,250, for Lot 8 in Triple Springs First Sector First Addition.
-Ian Walker to Colin Stephenson, for $170,000, for Lot 12 in Triple Springs.
March 12
-David Engel to David Engel, for $467,000, for Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Spring Garden Estates.
-Westervelt Company Inc. to Round Too Investments LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 15B-2 in Tract Subdivision Resurvey of Parcel 15B.
-Jean F. Lowe to Ronald Lee Morton, for $40,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Jason Neil Herrington to Lucinda Griffin, for $129,000, for Lot 1 in Tanner Subdivision.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Paul W. Petro, for $461,879, for Lot 4005 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Steven R. Pope, for $520,998, for Lot 691 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Phuong Ho, for $500,716, for Lot 676 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Cory Wade Lamon, for $397,900, for Lot 112 in Willow Oaks.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Cynthia Maas, for $440,634, for Lot 2084 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Angela M. Wright to Shawn C. Marks, for $248,000, for Lot 2 in Twin Pines Family Subdivision Resubdivision of Lot 2.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Aaron Comer, for $334,810, for Lot 91 in Creeview Sector 1.
-Martha A. Crittenden to Larry Norris, for $205,000, for Lot 16 in Saddle Run.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $810,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 16, 33, 36, 38, 41 and 43 in Henley Sector 1.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $272,000, for Lots 101, 109, 116 and 124 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-W. E. Culver to Christopher Michael Culver, for $122,300, for Lot 48 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.
-Cindy B. Thornton to Charita Perry, for $317,500, for Lot 446 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 4th Addition.
-Duane D. Downer to IRA Innovations LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 67 in Hidden Forest.
-Victor Manuel Vences Flores to Dana Louise Grill, for $500,000, for Lot 11 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Columbiana Station LLC to Star Columbiana LLC, for $900,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-James Willie Floyd to Christopher Wayne Perry, for $175,000, for Lot 42 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1.
-Clayton Edward Lacey to Ann E. Lacey, for $48,400, for Lot 1 in Southwind 2nd Sector.
-Michaela Brenne Romano to Nancy D. Weart, for $400,000, for Lot 2139 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.
-CWD LLC to CM 280 LLC, for $4,822,536, for Lot 6 in Crossroads Northeast Resurvey of Lots 4, 5 and 6.
-Richard Eagle to Roberta L. Eagle, for $143,500, for Lot 131 in Summerchase Phase 3.
-Andrew Burns to Benito A. Villalba, for $349,900, for Lot 641 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase I.
-ARVM 5 LLC to CPI Amherst SFR Program II Owner LLC, for $188,026.86, for Lot 22 in Old Virginia.
-DAL Properties LLC to Eun H. Thigpen, for $623,400, for Lot 2850 in Highland Lakes 28th Sector.
-DBLT Property Management LLC to Billy R. Brewer, for $125,550, for Lot 1207 in Gables a Condominium Phase 4.
-Michael Edmiston to Stephen Smith, for $400,000, for Lot 227 in Shadow Oaks Estates 2nd Sector.
-Jennifer Bray Murphree to Wayne Drummond, for $149,500, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-525 Bennett Drive Land Trust to Brittnay Denise Fields, for $205,000, for Lot 9 in Fernwood Fourth Sector.
-James L. Freing to Hector Hoyas Colon, for $177,500, for property in Section 30,Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Muriel A. Lyke to Vault Investment Properties LLC, for $208,000, for Lot 4 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.
-JRP Properties LLC to Keelan James Allman, for $302,000, for Lot 7 in Park Forest First Sector.
-James Mann to REI Nation LLC, for $187,800, for Lot 5 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector.
-Holland Family LLC to Yolanda Maldonado Aguilar, for $16,500, for Lot 19 in Rolling Meadow Estates.
-Nicole Elliott to Steven T. Yeater, for $40,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Daniel W. Turner to Brandon Drake Owens, for $320,000, for Lot 66 in Meadowbrook 11th Sector.
-Holland Family LLC to Maria Blanca Don Aguilar, for $16,500, for Lot 21 in Rolling Meadow Estates.
March 15
-Kristan Hill to Lay Lake Rentals LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 75 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Record Plat.
-Western REI LLC to Michael E. Lewis, for $203,000, for Lot 1 in Shelby Shores First Sector First Addition.
-Shaun O. Jourdan to Emma Grace Bonham, for $155,000, for Lot 10 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.
-George E. Ash to Paul J. Gagliano, for $450,000, for Lot 17 in Mountain Ridge Estates 1st Sector.
-Winter L. Stringfield Lamon to James W. Bassham, for $255,000, for Lot 52 in Villages of Westover Final Plat.
-Daniel R. Fitzgerald to Shaun M. Battiste, for $445,000, for Lot 16 in Carriage Creek Final Plat.
-Kathryn H. Morgan to Aaron R. Bundy, for $489,900, for Lot 1107 in Highlands Lakes 11th Sector.
-Anthony Van Morris to Tori Lynn Wilson, for $214,490, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
Johnathan Chavers to Pamela G. Rasberry, for $300,500, for Lot 62 in Edenton a Condominium.
-Camellia Met Mining LLC to S&C Development LLC, for $225,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 4 West, property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 4 West and property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.
-IRA Innovations LLC to Michael ONeil Watson, for $150,719, for Lots 18 and 19 in Wilmont Subdivision.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Patrick L. Mills, for $880,013, for Lot 1103 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.
-Bridgetta Taylor to Donovan Nettle, for $165,900, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Nicole Robichaux to Justin Glass, for $305,000, for Lot 1603 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.
-Maxsena Parker to Maxsena Collins Hill, for $280,000, for Lot 17 in Riverchase West a Resurvey of Lots 16 and 17 Amended Map.
-Abbegail Barringer Dunne to Mary MacDougall, for $490,000, for Lot 445 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A.
-A. Edward Fawwal to Micah Brent Garrett, for $105,545, for property in Section 27, Township 18 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 34, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.
-Donald W. Shepherd to Christopher Bowar, for $309,000, for Lot 308 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.
-Jodi Hough to Harold J. Taylor, for $434,900, for Lot 4-5 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.
-Glenda S. Hartselle to Jonalin Stephani Smith, for $1,045,000, for Lot 144 in Blackridge Phase 1B Final Plat.
-Kimberly C. Ford to Christopher Grabher, for $205,000, for Lot 90-A in St. Charles Place Magnolia Park Phase 3 Sector 4 Resurvey of Lots 90 and 91.
-Omega Realty Holdings V LLC to Omega Rez 5A LLC, for $409,000, for Lot 584 in Forest Lakes Sector 11, Lot 1 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 1 and Lot 271 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Resurvey of Lots 263, 264 and 266 thur 271.
-Douglas William Snider to Jennifer Allison Levene, for $310,400, for Lot 7-142 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Harold J. Taylor to Eva B. Shepherd, for $359,000, for Lot 20 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood.
-Jessica Leigh Tucker to Katie Alis Boyd, for $191,000, for Lot 29 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.
-Sallie E. Sutton to Stephen Douglas Baggett, for $300,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-Clara A. Pickens to Tyler Land Holdings LLC, for $300,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
March 16
-Anthony Lee Eldridge Black to Douglas William Snider, for $354,900, for Lot 7-158 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Phillip Wade Moore to Hayden Graham Faulkenbury, for $232,500, for Lot 46 in Village of Brook Highland.
-Jolene Brooks to Michael P. Covert, for $183,850, for Lot 13 in Rossburg Sector 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sudha Thatikonda, for $254,100, for Lot 1559 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Kevin L. Bush to Kevin L. Bush, for $33,000, for Lot 50 in Wilsons Glen 1st Sector.
-Steve Lee to Garden Street Communities Southeast LLC, for $550,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Ryan Alexander Lackey to Dain A. McCoig, for $498,000, for Lot 4 in Corners of Westover.
-Harmony Belflower Ingle to Sang C. Phung, for $179,833, for Lot 31 in Buck Creek Landing.
-Alicia Whitley to Valencia K. Vincent, for $330,000, for Lot 45 in Chancellors Crossing.
-Pamela Fuller Green to Derrick Barber, for $265,000, for Lot 23 in Augusta Pointe Revised.
-Jeffrey Smith to Patricia Wood, for $203,310, for Lot 3-02 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.
-Jeremy S. Hamm to Bhaskar Roy, for $211,100, for Lot 117 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.
-Brandon S. Harding to Thomas Charles Lowery, for $177,250, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Michael Bastille to Andrew Couillard, for $135,000, for Lot 51 in Rocky Ridge Phase II.
-Towana Pardue to Jennifer Jodi Oswald, for $275,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Joseph Darren Thomas to Hayden Franklin, for $229,000, for Lot 10 in Park Forest 5th Sector Resurvey of Lots 10 and 11.
-Kaitlyn G. Hennessee to Barbara L. Hill, for $267,500, for Lot 11 in Golden Meadows.
-Laura Langner to Lisa Marie Dempsey, for $117,000, for Lot 99 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64 and 89 through 104 and A through C.
-7418 Wyndham Parkway Trust to Kiran K. Yedavalli, for $112,900, for Lot 221 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase II.
-310 Mills Way Trust to Kiran K. Yedavalli, for $150,400, for Lot 106 in Builders Group Addition to Glen at Stonehaven Phase One.
-Wesley Wilbanks to Wesley Bryan Wilbanks, for $5,000, for Lot 4 in Walker Estates.
-Jerry M. Davis and Remelle O. Davis Revocable Trust to John Touliatos, for $390,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20, Range 1 West.
-Andrea Warren to Mark A. Smith, for $137,000, for Lot 7 in Arden Subdivision to the Town of Montevallo.
-Taneshia Miranda McGhee Pendleton to Pamela Jo Bond, for $375,000, for Lot 333 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.
-Lakeshore Construction LLC to Jose Enrique Exposito Leal, for $13,000, for Lot 68 in Courtyard Manor.
-Karl J. Martin to Shuntrel Black, for $224,000, for Lot 37 in Camden Cove Sector II.
-Rose Cefalu Maggio Testamentary Trust to Geronimo A. Delgado Bolivar, for $240,000, for Lot 27 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector Three.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Seth Thomas Holtz, for $355,940, for Lot 230 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Thomas V. Gray to Sang C. Phung, for $261,000, for Lot 1523 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Four Resurvey of Lots 1522 A and 1523A.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Brandon Keith Barron, for $253,690, for Lot 62 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-James B. Morris to Michael S. Burton, for $379,900, for Lot 112 in Grey Oaks Sector 1 Final Plat.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mansouredin Tahtolkassaei, for $303,540, for Lot 1584 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Kenneth John Mardick to Kenneth John Mardick, for $643,310, for Lot 21 in Wyngate First Sector Amended.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Brandon R. Conant, for $330,122, for Lot 141 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.
-Leisa S. Kizer to Austin Lee Puckett, for $258,500, for Lot 8 in Valley Station First Sector.
-Shephard of the Hills Lutheran Church to George N. Britt, for $500, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook Professional and Medical Centre 1st Sector.
-Theresa T. Tucker to Matthew Cole Allison, for $150,000, for Lot 41 in Wyndham Townhomes.
-Phillip J. McFerrin to Haley Burk, for $235,000, for Lot 2051 in Old Cahaba Phase V 4th Addition.
-William Roger Staubach to William Roger Staubach, for $178,630, for Lot 20 in Brookstone Estates Sector Two.
-Marjorie P. Sewell to Michael Webb, for $425,000, for Lot 29 in Grand Oaks.
-Edward G. Myers to Naveen K. Savaram, for $279,000, for Lot 1 in Indian Valley 1st Sector.
-Laura Williamson Malchus to Leslie Hagan, for $148,000, for Lot 68 in Meriweather Sector 1.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Benjamin Wilkes Freeman, for $418,394, for Lot 2016 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
March 17
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jennifer Leigh Bailey, for $179,949.50, for Lot 36 in Glades at Whipoorwill Resurvey of Lots 36-40.
-King D. Thatenhurst to Thomas E. Jackson, for $120,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Janet C. Hagerla to James B. Brooks, for $300,000, for Lots 6 and 7 in Paradise Point Marina.
-David Neil Dodd to William D. Walker, for $575,000, for Lot 14 in Cottages of Danberry Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Daniel Herrera, for $448,710, for Lot 241 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Irene K. Spinks to Sherri Fee, for $435,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Benjamin A. McMillan to Timothy Roy Cash, for $240,000, for Lot 112 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 2.
-Angela J. Rogers to Reginald Tyrone Smith, for $369,900, for Lot 10 in Southpointe Third Sector.
-Carol Susan Reese to Michael Joseph Bastille, for $245,000, for Lot 82 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.
-Dianna L. Tunney to Valerri Hill, for $325,500, for Lot D in Russet Bend Second Sector Amended Map.
-Andrew V. Ford to Laura Hall, for $195,000, for Loe 1 in Ford Acres Final Plat.
-Timothy W. Hyde to Sarah A. Powers, for $245,000, for Lot 46 in Reserve at Timberline.
-SWBP Investments LLC to State of Alabama Department of Transportation, for $270,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Madison Earl Development LLC to State of Alabama Department of Transportation, for $85,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-SEP Inverness Mob LLC to Inverness Center Properties LLC, for $7,176,355, for Lot 24 in Inverness Center Site 24A.
-Over the Moon Builders LLC to Joseph C. Fuesting, for $275,000, for Lot 13 in Indian Valley.
-Cody W. Lowery to Whitley Hardy, for $420,000, for Lot 26 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 4 Final Plat.
-Katelyn Camacho Yau to Jeffrey M. Webster, for $195,000, for Lot 6-130 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.
-Stephen E. Condrey to Herman F. Lehman, for $155,000, for Lot 1 in Ardens Subdivision of the Town of Montevallo.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Susan Hoggarth, for $459,113, for Lot 4003 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.
-James W. Suttle to Walter Scott Vansant, for $11,000, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Ernest B. Parvin to Ernest B. Parvin, for $100,000, for Lot 2-62 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.
-Carol Scott to Matthew S. Wright, for $366,000, for Lot 5 in Carden Crest Resurvey of Lots 5 and 6.
-Amanda D. Tucker to Randall Lee Tucker, for $130,240, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-DAL Properties LLC to Priya Francis, for $399,900, for Lot 2410 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-WCB Realty Company LLC to Erika Tiffany Giles, for $289,000, for Lot 3 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Paul Joseph Cizek, for $613,375, for Lot 562 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.
-Evelyn L. Gano to James M. Scoggins, for $14,500, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Rachel Susanne Jordal to Chris Shorter, for $275,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Ralph E. Goodwin to John Bargerhuff, for $250,000, for Lot 4-14 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Michael J. Fuller, for $431,630, for Lot 2026 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Donald E. Campbell to David Lovell, for $227,500, for Lot 20 in Fairview.
-Leslie J. Stacey to Curtis Lee Cashion, for $495,000, for Lots 17 and 18 in Liberty Cove.
-Anthony M. Gayles to Scott Alan Martell, for $317,000, for Lot 7-172 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-James N. Fisher to Merritt White, for $450,000, for Lot 296 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.
-David Jacob Lawley to FKH SFR Propco D L P, for $175,000, for Lot 247 in Camden Cove 8th Sector.
