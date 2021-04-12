Linda Sue Templin

Steele

Mrs. Linda Sue Templin, 74, of Steele, passed away Sunday, April 11.

Mrs. Templin loved living on Chandler Mountain. She loved playing the harp and the dulcimer and enjoyed sharing meals with the senior citizens.

She was married to Charles Earl Templin for over 44 years prior to his passing in 2008.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Margie and J.D. Hester, Sr.; brother, Herman Lesley; and sister, Martha Kay.

She is survived by her sons, Roger Templin (Lisa), Steve Templin (Afton) and Robert Templin (Lisa); grandchildren, Sienna Templin Reid, Jade Templin, Charley Jane Templin, Matthew D. Templin and Henry Templin; brothers, James David Hester, Jr. and Jimmy Roy Hester.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 15 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Wade Hutchins and Bro. Carl Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Dargin Cemetery in Calera.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be offered online at Usreyfuneralhome.com.

Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.