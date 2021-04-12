April 13, 2021

Marriages for the week of April 11, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 6:18 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from March 29-April 2:

-Hoyett Samuel Dailey to Shannon Nicole McCoy.

-Jeremy Dee Allen to Shelbi Taylor Robinson.

-Nicholas Osceola Dean Lawhon to Carol Ann Kelly.

-Lee Scott Peters to Truly Ann Kernea.

-Bridgette Menail Cunningham Freeman to Dock Aldridge Stewart.

-Jamie Lee Strunk to William Robert Jeffryes.

-Vanessa Renee Serrano to Gerald Tyrell Wilson.

-Sabrina Louise Miller to Matthew Scott Satterfield.

-James Triff Langner to Andrea Danielle Schramek.

-James Edward Lingerfelt to Gabriela Andreika Bravo Crespin.

-Carlton Cordell Robinson to Lisa Nicole Baldwin.

-Amanda Moselle Budd to Richard Daniel Johnson.

-Laurie Tracy to Charlet Ann Davis.

-Lacey Loraine Littlefield to Dennis Paul Russell.

-Marcus Dewayne Goode to Phyllis Vertrice Goode.

-Casandra Jean Troncale to Christopher Barrett Spears.

-Timothy Robert Crenshaw to Corbin Elizabeth Cullum.

-Gene Lee Bizek to Dana Charlene Hodges.

-Jarrod Austin Cordova to Tyler Clarie Emerson.

-Michael Paul Norman to Christy April Powrzanas.

-Joey Franklin Stanton to Dionna Elaine Stanton.

-Elizabeth Lauren Talley to Lucas Matias Canavesi.

-Daniel Noah Haggard to Dea Diane Tamper.

-Steven Michael Sanders to Latoria Sherise Hawkins.

-Thomas Christopher Gorsuch to Maggie Colin Ellis.

-Melonee Sharease Thomas to Jermaine Edward Watson.

