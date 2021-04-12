Sheriff’s reports for the week of April 11, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from March 18-24:

March 18

-Harassment from the 100 block of Lilac Lane, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett. A 2007 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Valleydale Road at U.S. 280 East. Marijuana (28 grams), meth residue in glass pipe and a glass pipe with suspected meth residue were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 7900 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Incident from the area of Cahaba Valley Road and Grimes Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road. A 500-gigabyte hard drive was confiscated.

-Burglary third degree from the 31100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A Powermate front line tiller valued at $465, Craftsman skill saw, DeWalt Sawzall, Ryobi Sawzall, electric miter saw and miscellaneous tools were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Fairmont Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Harassment from the 1400 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 1600 block of Shelby Springs Road, Columbiana. An SCCY Model CXP-1 firearm valued at $100, a 12-gauge Beretta shotgun valued at $1,600, a 20-gauge Mossberg pump shotgun valued at $400, a 17 HMR with scope valued at $1,000, a Ruger 10-22 rifle with scope valued at $600 and a Windham 556 AR-15 with red dot and 1,000 rounds valued at $2,000 were stolen.

March 19

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Kennedy Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Vehicle versus deer from Cahaba Valley Road area of Indian Springs School, Indian Springs. A 2008 Honda Fit was damaged.

-Incident from the 80 block of Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham. Unknown junk mail was stolen.

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Indian Trail, Indian Springs.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chelsea Point Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 2600 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Valleydale Road at Inverness Elementary School, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. A 2013 Dodge Avenger was damaged.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 100 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Williams Trace, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1300 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $15,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham. An Apple MacBook Air valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 0-500 block of Rockhill Road, Shelby. An Alabama driver’s license valued at $25, victim’s birth certificate and children’s birth certificates valued at $45 and a set of company truck keys valued at $245 were stolen.

March 20

-Incident from Mimosa Road, Helena.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 7500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Marijuana (6.6 grams) was confiscated.

-DUI-any substance from U.S. 280 at Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 16000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 203, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Afton Lane, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 203, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1000 block of Weatherby Cove, Birmingham.

March 21

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, carrying pistol without license from Shelby County 17 and Cedar Way, Montevallo. A .22-caliber revolver with holster, four bullets and one miscellaneous piece; and approximately 1.4 grams of marijuana wrapped in five separate brown papers commonly used for rolling narcotics were recovered.

-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2014 Kia Optima was damaged.

-DUI from the 10000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 70 block of Ball Park Road, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from the 2700 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. An air conditioning unit sustained $8,000 in damages, and an air conditioning copper coil valued at $100 was stolen.

-DUI from the 10000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Harassment from Cahaba Park Circle and U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing from the 5500 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A Taurus 9-millimeter pistol, SDS 1911 9-millimeter, The Armory AR-15, SDS CIVET 12-gauge shotgun and Ozark Trail knife with sheath were confiscated.

March 22

-Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Crystal meth (36.34 grams), marijuana (24.11 grams), liquid GHB (55 ounces), scale with residue, needle with residue and a small pouch were confiscated.

-Carrying brass knuckles from the 13000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Brass knuckles were confiscated.

-Leaving premises of gas establishment without paying from the 8400 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 1900 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby.

-Menacing from the 13000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Obstructing justice using false identity from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 43, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous from the 300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Eagle Hollow Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 8000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. An enclosed trailer valued at $4,495, plastic rolling drawers valued at $40 and stacked metal shelving valued at $3,000 were stolen.

-Animal bite from the 700 block of Shelby County 13, Helena.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 200 block of Strickland Road, Columbiana.

March 23

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 155 and Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A clear liquid in a syringe believed to contain methamphetamine (60 milliliters), glass jar containing suspected marijuana residue, digital scale with residue and black box containing the narcotics and paraphernalia were recovered.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 34000 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Elliot Lane, Westover. A car hauler was stolen.

-Forgery, theft of property fourth degree from the 9500 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 3000 block of Somerset Trace, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 400 block of St. Annes Drive, Birmingham. An overhang at the front door of Heatherwood Golf and Country Club sustained $2,500.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A 20-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew valued at $1.89, bag of Sour Patch Kids candy valued at $2.19 and bag of chips were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Liberty Ridge Road, Chelsea. $300 was stolen via money transfer on cash app.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief, domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Kinston Drive, Chelsea. An entry keypad to a gun safe was damaged.

March 24

-Indecent exposure from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana at Shelby County Jail.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 900 block of Glaze Road, Vincent.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 16300 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter pistol was stolen.

-Incident from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 25, Harpersville.

-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 (two counts) from the 700 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 200 block of Wandering Meadow Drive, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Valley View Road, Birmingham.

-Runaway juvenile from the 4000 block of Park Crossing Drive, Chelsea.