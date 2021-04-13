Chamber’s 6th ‘Ready to Shred’ a success

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Chamber’s Existing Business & Industry (EBI) Work Group held its sixth annual “Ready To Shred” recycling day Thursday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall. This free event was hosted along with Gone for Good Document and E-Waste Solutions, the city of Chelsea and Chelsea Business Alliance.

During the day, 80-plus businesses and individuals brought 5,000 pounds of paper which was shredded on site and 1,600 pounds of e-waste (computers/ laptops, cell phones/ PDAs, DVD players/ VCRs, household appliances, communication equipment, office machines, printers, stereos, servers/ routers.) were collected. Participants were asked to observe the following limits and guidelines:

– No more than four banker boxes of paper items

– No more than four lawn/ leaf bags of acceptable recyclables

– No more than four medium plastic storage bins of acceptable recyclables

– No tubed televisions, tubed computer monitors, batteries or refrigerators

– A mask/face covering is required at all times

– 6 feet of social distancing must be observed

“We’re very pleased with the positive turnout, and the ability to do this in another area of the county for our Shelby County residents,” said Pari Barzegari, the Chamber’s director of career and community development. “We appreciate Gone for Good Document & E-Waste Solutions as well as the city of Chelsea and Chelsea Business Alliance for partnering with us. Our EBI Work Group will review this year’s event successes, and discuss ways in which we can improve it so even more business people and residents may participate in the future.”

Donna Bowles, Chelsea Business Alliance chair, added, “The residents of Chelsea took advantage of this wonderful service by showing up to safely dispose of electronic waste items. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with The Shelby County Chamber to provide this useful event for the Chelsea community.”

The Shelby County Chamber works on promoting “green business” practices throughout the year in an effort to help Shelby County businesses understand the benefits their organizations can receive that positively impact their bottom line.

For more information on the Chamber’s Existing Business and Industry Workgroup, or any of the Chamber’s programing, please contact Pari Barzegari, Director of Career and Community Development, at 205-663-4542 ext. 106 or via e-mail at pari@shelbychamber.org.