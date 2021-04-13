Elaine W. Langford
Columbiana
Elaine W. Langford, age 88, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, April 12.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Mrs. Langford is preceded in death by her husband, Jack G. Langford; infant son, Jack Jr.; parents, Herbert and Margaret Parker; sister, Barbara June Parker Atkins; and brother, Victor Parker.
She is survived by five nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and loving friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmie Hale Mission.
