Pelham to offer youth coed flag football this summer

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – For the first time, Pelham Parks and Recreation is adding coed flag football to its roster of summer sports.

Registration is open for the sport for youth in grades 1-6 until May 5. As a coed activity, registration is open to both boys and girls who are interested in playing on a team this summer.

According to Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters, the program was created as a way to get kids, regardless of their gender, out enjoying fresh air and physical activity during the summer months.

“Pelham is offering for the first-time coed flag football,” Walters explained. “This summer program is designed to provide an opportunity for our youth to actively participate in learning the game of football while developing athletic skills.”

Flag football differs from the traditional version of the sport in that there is no tackling players. Instead the defensive team has to remove a flag or belt from the carrier to end a down. This difference provides for easier access for younger children, and the opportunity for coed teams.

Parks and Rec will be working with the PHS football coach and team to help train and develop skills of all of those who sign up for the teams.

“The focus of this program is on enjoyment of the game, participation and skill development,” Walters explained. “The first two weeks will be practice and then we will play games at least once a week for the remaining weeks.”

The department hopes that by offering this and other summer sports they will encourage healthy exercise, and will develop lasting skills and interest for sports in the players.

Registration opened on March 22 and will run through May 5, and has a fee of $55. Those interested can register their children at Pelhampark.activityreg.com.

For additional information please contact Alicia awalters@pehamalabama.gov or 205-620-6426