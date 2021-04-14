April 14, 2021

Connie Robinson Davis

Alabaster

Connie Robinson Davis, age 69, of Alabaster, passed away Tuesday, April 13.

The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 16 at Alabaster Church of God. The funeral service will be Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Ken Stroup officiating. Burial will follow at Elliottsville Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Amen Ministry” at Alabaster Church of God.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

