Land transactions for the week of April 18, 2021
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from March 18-26.
March 18
-Carolyn Crawford to Brittany Denise Williams, for $215,000, for Lot 99 in Ivy Brook Phase Two Third Addition.
-Kaylyn Hagewood to Sounick Haldar, for $407,000, for Lot 23 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.
-Karen Ann Boots to SMB Properties Inc., for $205,000, for Lot 35 in Indian Valley Second Sector.
-Glenn Alan Traffica to Pamela Kay Thrasher, for $337,500, for Lot 7-45 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.
-Maximino Garcia to Ken Peeks, for $73,500, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-Daniel D. Davis to Danette Davis Fox, for $82,325, for property in Section 18, Township 20, Range 1 West.
-Kimberly Eggler to Julian Paul McMeans, for $342,000, for Lot 8 in Oaklyn Hills Phase I.
-Valor Communities LLC to Benjamin D. Evans Sumter, for $285,000, for Lot 327 in Union Station Phase III.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Benjamin Box, for $444,632, for Lot 1044 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.
-Brandy Lesinger to Ingrid Elisha Holcombe, for $297,000, for Lot 1624 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.
-William M. Schroeder to Dustin Parker Downs, for $38,000, for Lot 14 in Country Club Estates Phase I.
-William M. Schroeder to Dustin Parker Downs, for $38,000, for Lot 15 in Country Club Estates Phase I.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Mountain West IRA Inc., for $167,590, for Lot 42 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Julie Hagan, for $457,107, for Lot 4019 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.
-Jason M. Clark to William J. Stuman, for $294,000, for Lot 7 in Fairways at Riverchase.
-Authentic Building Company LLC to James C. Bell, for $125,000, for Lot 886 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase Two Sector D.
-Sammie A. Cockrell to Simon Luke Smith, for $161,925, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 12 East and property in Section 6, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Douglas M. Prescott, for $492,344, for Lot 637 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-John R. Williams to John R. Williams, for $208,000, for Lot 2 in Chanda Terrace 6th Sector.
-Angela C. Martin to John H. Gray, for $300,000, for Lot 2 in Weatherly Club Sector 14 Resurvey of Lots 1-B and 2-B of a Resurvey.
-Donald G. Rule to Nancy A. Norris, for $70,000, for Lot 19-15 in Mt Laurel Phase III Sector 1.
-Francie Brown to Francie Brown, for $264,800, for Lot 164 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1.
-Marty D. Myricks to Bobby Clark, for $303,000, for Lot 3 in Double Tree Amended Map.
-Regionald Withers to Sarah Varner Price, for $260,000, for Lot 19 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.
-Landon R. Bradford to Charles D. Murphy, for $247,500, for Lot 28 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.
-Two Springs Properties LLC to Andrew K. Edwards, for $187,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-Donald O. Franklin to Allen P. Riley, for $364,900, for Lot 431 in Old Cahaba Lakewood Sector.
-Johnny L. Key to Kendall Duane Fuller, for $285,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Regina Hutchinson to Jason Paul Romans, for $325,000, for Lot 2 in Trails End Sector One.
-Enid Taylor to Christopher Noel Ashley, for $383,900, for Lot 17 in Timberline Phase 3.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Carolyn Crawford, for $399,956.51, for Lot 509 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.
-Dominion South Oak LLC to Nancy C. Worthington, for $375,000, for Lot 13 in South Oak Phase 1.
-S & C Family Partnership LTD to William J. Austin, for $319,000, for Lot 10 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended and Corrected by Final Plat.
-Carol Graes to Brandon Keith McCallum, for $669,000, for Lot 3 in Mountain Crest Estates Final Plat.
-Terri H. Weekley to BDK Holdings LLC, for $90,000, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-Janis L. Wood to Ashley Messenger, for $620,000, for Lot 125 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase 1.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-94 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Highland Lakes Development LTD to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 1-663 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $70,000, for Lot 12-21 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-18 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Brian D. Gapen, for $441,404.34, for Lot 511 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.
-Clair Eyrich Smith to Lyle Smith Cunningham, for $93,393, for Lot 9 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector Amended Map.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Ashley Martin Merritt, for $417,402, for Lot 2029 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Farmingdale Estates LLC to Danyell M. Threatt, for $34,000, for Lot 90 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 5.
-S & M Development LLC to Jamie Hand Wagner, for $115,000, for property in Section 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Gloria E. Cook to Edward G. Myers, for $214,000, for Lot 243 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase I Resurvey of Lots 240 and 243.
-Chelsea One LLC to Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc., for $30,900, for Lot 423 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.
-T. W. Sinclair to Larry R. Ware, for $135,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Flemming Partners LLC to J. Stephen Flowers, for $454,479, for Lot 4015 in Adbingdon by the River Phase 1.
March 19
-Meaghan Kinkade to Jonathan Paul Carra, for $245,000, for Lot 28 in Chaparral First Sector Phase I A Resurvey of Lot 10, 11 and 20 through 29 Amended.
-Cindy W. Kendrick to Lohner Blake McLeroy, for $265,000, for Lot 64 in Tanglewood by the Creek.
-David F. Mays to James Neal Clayton, for $406,000, for Lot 531 in Eagle Point 5th Sector.
-Abby Deshazo Cash to Jessica E. Metcalf, for $455,000, for Lot B-24 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.
-James C. Campbell to Adam Markus, for $525,000, for Lot 1617 in Brook Highland 16th Sector Phase II.
-Amanda Boaz to Nicholas Crittenden, for $209,500, for Lot 5 in Southern Hills.
-Gary Furr to Claire Nichols, for $499,900, for Lot 516 in Riverchase Country Club 12th Addition.
-Catherine Lee Williams to Stephen C. Arnold, for $485,850, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Parker L. Ellis to Cherri T. Armstrong, for $260,000, for Lot 2002 in Old Cahaba V Fourth Addition.
-Noel S. Merrill to Offerpad Spvborrower21 LLC, for $135,00, for Lot 93 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.
-William A. Morrison to Heather A. Anderson, for $500, for Lot 6 in Farris Subdivision.
-Christopher Chandler to Roland Alley, for $34,465.64, for Lot 3 in Ripple Creek Estates Phase 1.
-Julie Culver Hardy to Mike Turner, for $143,750, for Lot 48 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.
-Mike Gannon to Dennis M. Gannon, for $107,500, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Joyce Venezia to IRA Innovations LLC, for $130,000, for Lot 20 in Chandalar Townhomes 1st Addition.
-Richard C. Maddox to Tyler Maddox, for $440,000, for Lot 83 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 3 Final Record Plat.
-James Howard Sims to James Howard Sims, for xxx, for property in Section 30, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.$106,430
-Larry Wayne Greenhill to Dana Carol Glasscox, for $10, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 3 West.
-Spring Rock Construction Company Inc. to Alabama Department of Transportation, for $70,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Robert L. McKay to Amber K. Blackburn, for $407,400, for Lot 13 in Glynn Hollow.
-Terry Ray Davis to Donald John Domazet, for $412,000, for Lot 2163 in Kirkwall Phase 4 in Ballantrae.
-Herritt & Joseph Investments LLC to JLG Investments LLC, for $399,300, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Emori F. Walker, for $281,085, for Lot 42 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Terry Gene Hinton, for $288,235, for Lot 51 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Glenn A. Lewis to Thomas Michael Whatley, for $409,500, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook Tenth Sector.
-Robert Burleson Properties LLC to Tuscaloosa Paint & Decorating Inc., for $630,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Holland Homes LLC to Hunter H. Swaim, for $685,000, for Lot 41 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.
-Chelsea Highlands LLC to Paul Benton, for $65,000, for Lot 5 in Chelsea Highlands Final Plat.
-Brenda Colburn to John Matthew Young, for $236,850, for Lot 15 in Dearing Downs Fourth Addition.
-Janece Knight to Larry R. Petty, for $259,000, for Lot 60 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.
-R. Wayne Matthews to Richard W. Matthews, for $487,380, for Lot 1 in Sky Ridge.
-Kelley A. Sharit to Osbaldo Aguilar Castillo, for $40,140, for Lot 52 in Deer Springs Estates First Addition.
-Dana F. Battiste to Jason Stedwell, for $394,500, for Lot 14 in High Chaparral Sector 3.
-Brian A. Rodriguez to George G. Pratt, for $372,500, for Lot 394 in Hillsboro Phase III.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jose Pablo Pimentel Campos, for $336,100, for Lot 54 in Creekview Sector 1.
-Kenneth Wayne Oswald to Jessica M. Lewley, for $146,900, for Lot 2 in Carrie Mae Woolley Subdivision.
-James L. Davis to Cecil Redell Melton, for $275,000, for Lot 51 in Lacoosa Estates.
-Rhonda L. Reaves to Neil Walker, for $57,000, for property in Section 26, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Cassimus Enterprises LLC to BAO Holdings LLC, for $1,975,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Mike Mitchell Homes LLC to Shunte Rena Moore, for $30,000, for Lot 201 in Forest Ridge Phase II.
March 22
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Lisa Michelle Nelson, for $194,600, for Lot 53 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Jason William Polk to Jason William Polk, for $119,990, for property in Section 35, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.
-Caleb Jarvis to Bari Sharp, for $224,500, for Lot 61 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector Amended Map.
-Bari Michelle Sharp to Aaron Edward Moore, for $245,000, for Lot 36 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3.
-Alyssa Smith to Rebecca K. Smith, for $255,100, for Lot 2097 in Old Cahaba Phase V Fifth Addition.
-Wesley M. Foster to Wesley M. Foster, for $10,000, for Lots 40 and 44 in Oaks.
-Douglas Allen McCarty to Sara Helms McCarty, for $210,000, for Lot 109 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Brandon James, for $535,540, for Lot 638 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Adam Ray Stacey, for $520,225, for Lot 555 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.
-Culloden Properties LLC to Christopher S. Tankersley, for $350,000, for Lot 2 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Genoa R. McPhatter to Allen C. Mason, for $308,000, for Lot 40 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 4 Final Plat.
-Jeremy Pursley to Angel Arrazcaeta, for $340,000, for Lot 91 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Resurvey.
-Carol J. Pyle to Samuel Lee, for $370,000, for Lot 7 in Birch Creek Phase 2.
-Richard Steven Harless to Katelyn Frederick, for $418,500, for Lot 1 in Harless Homestead.
-Lewis Integrity Homes Inc. to John R. Lewis, for $201,940, for Lot 4 in Narnia Subdivision.
-Matthew Tyler Ingram to Lane Castle, for $120,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.
-Cody A. Rice to Cody A. Rice, for $100,000, for Lot 9 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.
-Larry Caraway to Willie Garrett, for $10,000, for Lots 4 and 5 in Long Walk Subdivision.
-Jaymes Campbell to James Ryan Speaks, for $40,000, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Justin R. Connell to Shelia Shaw Grayson, for $145,000, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Patrick John Mooney, for $292,045, for Lot 1582 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Jerry Paulk to James Craig Stephens, for $270,000, for Lot 20 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 2.
-Anna L. Payne to Craig M. Payne, for $10,000, for Lot 6 in Heatherwood Sector 1 1st Addition.
-Cynthia Ann Salzmann to Tomeka Horne, for $172,500, for Lot 98 in Waterford Village Second 2 Final Plat.
-IRA Innovations LLC to Christopher E. Bourbeau, for $1,799,500, for Lot 6 in High Ridge Lake and property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Shelby Investments LLC to Katherine Renee Rocha, for $152,900, for Lot 2 in Spring Water Estates.
March 23
-Kelly P Johnson to Tammey June Sparks-Ussery, for $131,900, for Lot 601 in Horizon a Condominium.
-Cindy Karoly to Dulca Luz Huerta, for $72,500, for property in Section 27, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Thanh Le to Giau Le, for $315,000 for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-David and Joni Talley Living Trust to GAP Holdings LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 38 in Wyndham Bedford Sector Phase II.
-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Murp 3 Assets LLC, for $207,900, for Lot 227 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.
-Betty L. Osburne to Joel P. Sutherland, for $400,000, for Lot 93 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $256,500, for Lots 649, 725 and 728 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.
-Lara Ivey McKinney to Molly E. Williams, for $285,000, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II 1st Sector.
-Harry Wade to Angela Wade Wood, for $573,800, for Lot 465 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase Two.
-Richard C. Blackburn to Marion D. Noojin, for $275,900, for Lot 35 in Foothills Point.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Gordon Ottinger, for $228,990, for Lot 221 in Spring Crossings Sector 2.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jeffrey Scott Sewell, for $212,835, for Lot 23 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Two.
-Ronald J. Stromeyer to Michael Sage Barrett, for $275,000, for Lot 297 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.
-Fredrick B. Berrey to Henry T. Holifield, for $72,500, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Christina Marie Scarpelli to Christina Marie Scarpelli, for $73,500, for Lot 186 in Old Ivy Phase 1 Amended Map Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One.
-Coshatt Properties to Sunset Properties LLC, for $355,000, for Lot 7 in Jessica Ingram Survey.
-Joe Thomas Myhand to Joe Thomas Myhand, for $200,200, for Lot 91 in Greystone Ridge.
-Jerry Gould to Caleb James Kelley, for $40,000, for property in Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 15.
-Darlene G. Flowers to Darlene G. Flowers, for $10,000, for Lot 16 in Wildewood Village First Addition.
-Gary Mead to Carl E. Garrett, for $53,000, for Lot 12 in Shelby Shores First Addition.
-Rodney F. Stallsmith to Rodney Neal Jordan, for $279,900, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James Justin Allgood, for $296,680, for Lot 33 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Martina Hoagland, for $326,900, for Lot 56 in Creekview Sector 1.
-Shannon Young to Phillips Cole Bensinger, for $423,000, for Lot 7-21 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.
-Whit Drake to William Young, for $685,000, for Lot 20-13 in Mt Laurel IIIB Sector 2.
-Phillips C Bensinger to Michael I. Fish, for $586,000, for Lot 738 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.
-Steven Miller to Jarrod H. Morgan, for $1,800,000, for Lot 1074 in Blackridge Phase 1A.
-Ralph Bryson to Jerry D. Cox, for $325,000, for Lot 15 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.
-Maria D. Willingham to Whit Drake, for $750,000, for Lot 5 in North Lake at Greystone Farms First Amended Plat of Final Plat.
-Barry Wayne Gray to Barry Wayne Gray, for $221,000, for Lot 26 in Broken Bow 2nd Addition.
-Corey Gauthier to Boulton Properties LLC, for xxx, for Lot 569 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.
March 24
-Deborah Luber to Amanda Elizabeth Summers, for $318,000, for lot 37 in Sunny Meadows Phase Two.
-Desirae Janowiak to Desirae Janowiak, for $448,300, for Lot 2132 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.
-Scott Money to William Hayden Brown, for $340,000, for Lot 72 in Belvedere Cove Phase I Final Plat.
-Joe E. McGee to Joseph Kyle McGee, for $157,550, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $684,000, for Lots 807, 848, 850, 851, 852, 855, 857 and 859 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.
-Katherine G. Sharp to Katherine G. Sharp, for $10, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 2 East, property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Karen E. Moses to Michael Byrnside, for $579,000, for Lot 42 in Rushing Parc Sector Two Amended Map.
-Charles W. Callans to Charles W. Callans, for $65,000, for Lot 7 in G. S. Cross Estates Resurvey of Lots 7A and 7B.
-Patricia Cosper Borstorff to Shelby County Commission, for $6,910, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.
-Edilsar Alexander Lopez Recinos to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $60,000, for Lots 4, 9, 10 and 11 in Saffords Survey of the Town of Shelby.
-Michael Winstead to Michael Winstead, for $106,333, for Lot 16 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase One.
-Offerpad LLC to Raymond Justin Bradshaw, for $347,000, for Lot 87 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.
-Lisa O. Lockett to Elizabeth Simpson, for $375,000, for Lot 235 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.
-Susanna Moore to Deborah Luber, for $260,000, for Lot 69 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.
-Julia N. Smith to Richard Curtice, for $440,000, for Lot 5 in Deer Creek Estates Shields Resurvey of Lots 5 & 6.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Alton Rohan Dennis, for $223,690, for Lot 21 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Alicia Keyana Wilson, for $228,440, for Lot 30 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Jo Even to James Schwarz, for $235,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Veraison Capital LLC to John H. Bullard, for $250,000, for Lot 15 in Saunders Bridge 1st Sector Resurvey of Lots 1 through 15 and 16.
-Michael W. Carter to Tate Cummings, for $399,000, for Lot 134 in Willow Branch Second Sector.
-Christopher B. Adams to Joshua Scott Deason, for $255,000, for Lot 16 in Chesser Reserve Phase 1.
-Jason L. Ingram to Michael McCraw, for $629,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase I.
-Nicole M. Pacifico to David Louis Deorto, for $376,000, for Lot 10 in Summer Place First Sector.
-Ali E. Morales to Jonathon L. Selby, for $238,000, for Lot 28 in Autumn Ridge.
-Jim Pickens to Southeastern Real Estate Investments LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 11 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended Map.
-Jarred L. Stamps to Alan Cole Moncrief, for $65,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Laura Brooke Bell to Laura Brooke Bell, for $229,000, for Lot 34 in Caldwell Crossings.
-David C. Beretta to Meridith E. Beretta, for $275,000, for Lot 104 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.
-DAL Properties LLC to Chong H. Tunney, for $469,400, for Lot 2411 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-Robin Elizabeth Corbin to Linda G. Sprouse, for $328,000, for Lot 1104 in Riverwoods Sector 11 Final Plat.
March 25
-Crystal French to Lawton Real Estate, for $165,000, for Lot 22 in Cedar Meadows Resurvey of Lots 6 Block 1 of Mountain View Estates.
-Jeremy O. Atchley to Taneshia M. Pendleton, for $389,000, for Lot 71 in Hillsboro Phase II.
-Kelly Williams to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $236,600, for Lot 13 in Dearing Downs 5th Sector Amended Map of a Resurvey.
-Nakia McMullen to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $265,000, for Lot 1331 in Old Cahaba Phase IV.
-Allison Broke Hyde to Wen Yu Ou, for $238,000, for Lot 348 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Norman Giangrosso, for $354,930, for Lot 140 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.
-Christy C. Greenhalgh to Logan Deen, for $480,000, for Lot 125 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 2 Final Recorded Plat.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Thomas S. Knox, for $458,460, fo rLot B-126 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Hilton Stephen Jordan, for $575,994, for Lot B-133 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.
-Joyce S. Saxon to Charles Andrew Webb, for $179,900, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.
-Denis Cannon to Andrew R. Williams, for $184,000, for Lot 89 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Cecil Van Pearson to Southern Capital Managers LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 33 in Lake Forest 6th Sector.
-Lavonna J. Callahan to Dale Bolena, for $145,000, for Lot 46 in Woodland Hills First Phase Fifth Sector.
-Susan E. Reid to Hallie Melvin Stone, for $302,000, for Lot 34 in Selkirk First Addition.
-Tall Timbers LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 12 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.
-Tall Timbers LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 16 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.
-Charlie Nesbitt to Jonathan Rutledge, for $150,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Minnie Morgan to Margaret Tanner Petty, for $189,000, for Lot 21 in Hampton Square.
Terry Henson to Nils Pettersson, for $171,000, for Lot 61 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.
-Abbey C. Thompson to Ulysses G. Clark, for $455,000, for Lot 1726 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase V.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Forrest C. Carnley, for $303,413, for Lot 116 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Wallace Michael Lipscomb to Lawrence M. McMeans, for $419,000, for Lot 17 in Sunrise Cove.
-Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. to Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC, for $97,750, for Lot 2 in Hubbard and Givhans Subdivision.
-Safe Future Land Holdings LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $93,000, for Lots 149, 150, 151, 152, 153 and 154 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Hayley A. Reeves to Justin Bailey, for $190,000, for Lot 3 in Village at Stonehaven Phase I.
-Christopher B. Maness to Nathan James Holman, for $215,500, for Lot 15 in Cedar Cove Phase III.
-Cathy Pearson to Hazem Abouhouli, for $439,900, for Lot 11 in Woodlands Sector 1.
-Stepanie Busby to JBL Holdings LLC, for $365,000, for Lot 2 in Keelers Mill Estates.
-Gary Garner to Lisa Etheridge, for $256,000, for Lot 2 in Shoal Creek Highlands First Sector.
-Christina M. Greene to Edward Michael Bateh, for $370,000, for Lot 10 in Broken Bow South.
-D. Andra A. Johnson to James Robert Pritchett, for $180,000, for Lot 16 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1.
-Brandi N. Horton to Maureen Balough, for $215,000, for Lot 2221 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.
-Keith Johnson to Sean Dylan Connelly, for $177,500, for Lot 18 in Bridlewood Forest.
-John M. Quick to John M. Quick, for $10,000, for Lot 51 in Highlands First Sector.
-Juanita Marie Smoke Hornsby to Steve Lee, for $405,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Margaret Ann Davis to Anna Caitlyn Wooley, for $199,000, for Lot 14 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.
-Hannah V. Ballenger to Christopher Homuth, for $197,500, for Lot 6-119 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.
-Jeanne Barbara Smith to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $244,900, for Lot 6 in Bunglows of Old Town.
-Brian Scott Hendrix to Michael J. Farris, for $304,900, for Lot 6 in Meadow Brook 14th Sector.
-United States Steel Corporation to Lucas Bradley Jones, for $150,400, for Lots 3 and 4 in Cahaba River Getaways.
-Sean McKim to Justin Poston, for $236,000, for Lot 21 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.
-Joey Stanton to Jimmy Scott Whaley, for $387,500, for Lot 62 in Cameron Woods 4th Addition.
March 26
-Jimmy Scott Whaley to Jenna Brooke Martell, for $270,000, for Lot 7-19 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector.
-Flemming Partners LLC to William R. Steed, for $453,302, for Lot 4017 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.
-Melinda Butts to MH3 Investments LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 3 in Dunnam Farms.
-Decarlo Properties LLC to Sarah Dollar, for $103,000, for Lot 307 in Gables a Condominium Phase 4.
-Danielle F. Grammer to Katlin D. Fulton, for $147,900, for Lot 16 in Green Valley.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Carole M. Jones, for $359,131, for Lot 142 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.
-Arash Tahtolkassaeito Thomas G. Harrell, for $285,000, for Lot 60 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Arash Tahtolkassaei, for $440,776, for Lot B-125 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.
-Christina Goetz to Jimmy Wright, for $7,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Scott Darty to Nancy Carraway, for $60,000, for Lots 3 and 4 in Stinson Hill Subdivision.
-Linda Loper to Nicholas A. Serritelli, for $105,000, for property in Section 31, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
-Wilkins Properties LLC to Helena Investment LLC, for $315,000, for Lot 8 in Squires Map of the Town of Helena.
-Ashley Ames to Ashley M. Cagle, for $318,000 for Lot 281 in Hillsboro Phase 1.
-Alavest LLC to Gregory A. Krane, for $225,000, for Lot 43 in Silver Creek Sector 1.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Scott L. Rummage, for $383,894, for Lot 138 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.
