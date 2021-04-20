Police reports for the week of April 18, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports for municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 25-March 31 and April 5-12:

Alabaster

April 5

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A 2005 BMW X3 valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Kensington Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. Miscellaneous items valued at $10 and $100 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sterling Drive.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Kentwood Terrace.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Navajo Trail. A rear window valued at $400 was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of North Grande View Tr., Maylene.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Two rods valued at $50, a hair straightener valued at $28 and a reel valued at $50 were stolen.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Undisclosed amounts of heroin and meth were confiscated.

-Information report from the 10600 block of Alabama 119.

April 6

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Industrial Road.

-Information report, property damage from the 900 block of Simmsville Road.

-Information report from the 10700 block of Alabama 119.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $62.78 was stolen.

-Information report from the 500 block of North Grande View Trace.

-Information report from the 250 block of Forest Parkway.

April 7

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property first degree from the 1100 block of Whippoorwill Drive. A firearm valued at $400 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $266.52 was stolen.

-Lost property from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. An iPhone was reported.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Golden Meadows Drive. Money in the amount of $2,460 was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. Clothes/furs valued at $2,208 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Airview Lane. A vehicle sustained $100 in damages.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 30 block of Kent Stone Way. Meth and two glass pipes with residue were confiscated.

April 8

-Theft of services, criminal trespass third degree from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest. Water utilities valued at $300 were stolen.

-Lost property from International Paper, Rome, Georgia. A lost tag was reported.

-Criminal impersonation, identity theft from the 1200 block of First Street North. Money in the amount of $3,500 was stolen.

-Lost property from the 100 block of First Street North. A credit/debit card was recovered.

-Information report from the 100 block of Sterling Gate Drive.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Colonial Drive.

-Property damage from the 9200 block of Alabama 119. A front quarter panel of a 2018 Honda Civic valued at $250 was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Willow Creek Court.

April 9

-Attempting to elude, possession of marijuana second degree from the 7600 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Drugs/narcotics equipment was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Sterling Gate Drive. A Brother printer valued at $50 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 3000 block of Pelham Parkway.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

April 10

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 10600 block of Alabama 119.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief second degree from the 9600 block of Alabama 119. Tools valued at a combined $110 were stolen. Computer hardware/software valued at $400 and a structure valued at $500 were damaged.

-Dog bite from the 100 block of Dilcey Daniels Drive.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Theft of property fourth degree (two counts) from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous unnamed items valued at $175.17, $193.27, $93.27 and $91.02 were stolen.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of alcohol from the 400 block of Simmsville Road. Drugs/narcotics were confiscated.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1200 block of Amberley Woods Drive. A vehicle valued at $10,000 was stolen.

April 11

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 234-mile marker of I-65. Crack cocaine (0.1 gram) was confiscated.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Trespassing notice, theft of property fourth degree from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. Merchandise valued at $275.75 was stolen.

-Information report from the 200 block of Park Forest Terrace.

Calera

April 5

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Probation violation (four counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Greenfern Lane.

-Identity theft from the 1100 block of Village Trace.

April 6

-Fierce, dangerous or vicious animals at large from the 100 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Found property from Alabama 25 and 20th Street.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 2100 block of 18th Street.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without permit, DUI-any substance from the 232-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Criminal littering from the 100 block of Hampton Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of 10th Street.

-Domestic incident from the 10000 block of Alabama 25.

April 7

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 800.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Waterford Cove Trace.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 10800 block of Alabama 25.

-DUI-alcohol from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

April 8

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 800.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 227-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Aviators View Drive.

-Notice of trespass from the 700 block of Shelby County 87.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 10800 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Waterford Lake Drive.

-Unauthorized use of police force from the 10800 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

April 9

-Incident from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22 (three counts).

-Property damage-vehicle from the 15800 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from the 60 block of Shelby County 304.

-Failure to appear from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

April 10

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Union Station Way.

-DUI-alcohol from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Domestic incident, trespass warning from the 100 block of Little John Circle.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without permit from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Fierce, dangerous or vicious animals at large from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

April 11

-Reckless endangerment from the 1900 block of 14th Street.

-Domestic incident from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to business property, theft of property fourth degree from the 4400 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property, attempted burglary from the 700 block of Shelby County 87.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Shady Hills Circle.

-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 1800 block of 14th Street.

-Vehicle recovery from the 1800 block of 14th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.

April 12

-Failure to appear from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (five counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Helena

April 7

-Harassment from Brook Forest Circle.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Oakview Lane.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1200 block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Domestic incident, trespass warning from Oxmoor Drive.

-Recovery of stolen property, recovery of narcotics from Old Cahaba Parkway and Old Cahaba Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1200 block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Laurel Woods Lane.

April 8

-Miscellaneous incident from River Crest Drive North.

April 9

-Rape second degree from the 1000 block of Chateau Drive.

-Harassment, criminal mischief third degree, simple assault from Tucker Road.

-Miscellaneous incident from First Avenue West and Shelby County 17.

April 10

-Property damage from Falliston Road.

-Property damage from Bridle Lane.

-Harassment from the 8000 block of Rockhampton Circle.

April 11

-Animal complaint from Lawley Street.

-Duty to give information and render aid after traffic accident from Shelby County 17.

-Death investigation from Rolling Mill Street.

-Simple assault from the 700 block of Rosebury Road.

-Domestic incident from Helena Road.

Montevallo

April 6

-Larceny/theft-TOLP II theft of lost property $500-less than $1,500 from Montevallo (highway/street). Stolen was U.S. currency, striped wallet, social security card, Alabama driver’s license and an Apple iPhone valued at $1,350.

April 7

-Property damage from Salem Road (residence/home). Damaged was a gray 2016 Volkswagon sedan valued at $2,500.

-Assault-simple assault from Main Street (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1,500 from Main Street (restaurant). Stolen was an Apple iPad valued at $700.

-Assault-harassment from Vine Street (residence/home).

-OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution from Montevallo (highway/street).

April 8

-Traffic-duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway and property damage from Middle Street and Main Street (highway/street). Damaged was a traffic light pole valued at $1.

-Public peace-DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Main Street (government/public building).

-Information only from County Road 10 (highway/street).

-Dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 7.4 grams valued at $60.

Pelham

April 5

-Theft-vehicle from the 400 Block of Southgate Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen locally/recovered other was a vehicle valued at $33,000.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was cards, U.S. currency, permit, credit cards, license and a wallet valued at $501.

-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $100.

-Breaking and entering of a vehicle from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was shoes and cash valued at $300.

April 6

-Theft from the 2000 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was equipment and services valued at $96,670.

April 7

-Rec stolen prop from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was fuel valued at $1,616.83.

April 8

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Stuart Lane (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Theft from the 200 Block of Southgate Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $80,000.

-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Highway 33 (school/college). Destroyed/damaged were safes valued at $1,000.

April 10

-Burglary from the 700 Block of Volare Drive Suite B (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was furniture, game, miscellaneous, rug and beverage valued at $325.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (parking lot/garage). Lost were guns valued at $1,600.

-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (jail/prison). Lost was U.S. currency valued at $6.

-Leaving the scene from the 300 Block of Bowling Lane (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged were car parts valued at $350.

Vincent

Jan. 25

-Criminal mischief from Alabama 25 (school/college). A Samsung phone was damaged.

Feb. 27

-Burglary, criminal mischief from Shelby County 83 (residence).

March 3

-Trespass, theft of property from Alabama 25 (residence). A notebook was stolen.

March 9

-Breaking and entering auto, theft of property from an unnamed location (residence). A Mastercard debit card, cash in the amount of $20, wallet and Samsung phone were stolen.

March 23

-Criminal mischief, theft of services from McBrayer Drive. A water meter lock and water shutoff valve were damaged.

March 26

-Harassment from Rolling Meadows (residence).

March 27

-Allowing dogs to roam from Whitney Circle.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 (highway/street). A Nissan Maxima was damaged.

March 28

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Shelby County 83 (highway/street). A 2010 Chevy Impala and four mailboxes were damaged.