Police reports for the week of April 18, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports for municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 25-March 31 and April 5-12:
Alabaster
April 5
-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A 2005 BMW X3 valued at $5,000 was stolen.
-Identity theft from the 200 block of Kensington Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. Miscellaneous items valued at $10 and $100 were stolen.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sterling Drive.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Kentwood Terrace.
-Property damage from the 800 block of Navajo Trail. A rear window valued at $400 was damaged.
-Domestic incident from the 500 block of North Grande View Tr., Maylene.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Two rods valued at $50, a hair straightener valued at $28 and a reel valued at $50 were stolen.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Undisclosed amounts of heroin and meth were confiscated.
-Information report from the 10600 block of Alabama 119.
April 6
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Industrial Road.
-Information report, property damage from the 900 block of Simmsville Road.
-Information report from the 10700 block of Alabama 119.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $62.78 was stolen.
-Information report from the 500 block of North Grande View Trace.
-Information report from the 250 block of Forest Parkway.
April 7
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property first degree from the 1100 block of Whippoorwill Drive. A firearm valued at $400 was stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $266.52 was stolen.
-Lost property from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. An iPhone was reported.
-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Golden Meadows Drive. Money in the amount of $2,460 was stolen.
-Theft of property second degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. Clothes/furs valued at $2,208 were stolen.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Airview Lane. A vehicle sustained $100 in damages.
-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 30 block of Kent Stone Way. Meth and two glass pipes with residue were confiscated.
April 8
-Theft of services, criminal trespass third degree from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest. Water utilities valued at $300 were stolen.
-Lost property from International Paper, Rome, Georgia. A lost tag was reported.
-Criminal impersonation, identity theft from the 1200 block of First Street North. Money in the amount of $3,500 was stolen.
-Lost property from the 100 block of First Street North. A credit/debit card was recovered.
-Information report from the 100 block of Sterling Gate Drive.
-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Colonial Drive.
-Property damage from the 9200 block of Alabama 119. A front quarter panel of a 2018 Honda Civic valued at $250 was damaged.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Willow Creek Court.
April 9
-Attempting to elude, possession of marijuana second degree from the 7600 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Drugs/narcotics equipment was confiscated.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Sterling Gate Drive. A Brother printer valued at $50 was stolen.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 3000 block of Pelham Parkway.
-Trespassing notice from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
April 10
-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 10600 block of Alabama 119.
-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief second degree from the 9600 block of Alabama 119. Tools valued at a combined $110 were stolen. Computer hardware/software valued at $400 and a structure valued at $500 were damaged.
-Dog bite from the 100 block of Dilcey Daniels Drive.
-Identity theft from the 200 block of First Street North.
-Theft of property fourth degree (two counts) from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous unnamed items valued at $175.17, $193.27, $93.27 and $91.02 were stolen.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of alcohol from the 400 block of Simmsville Road. Drugs/narcotics were confiscated.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1200 block of Amberley Woods Drive. A vehicle valued at $10,000 was stolen.
April 11
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 234-mile marker of I-65. Crack cocaine (0.1 gram) was confiscated.
-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Fran Drive.
-Trespassing notice, theft of property fourth degree from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. Merchandise valued at $275.75 was stolen.
-Information report from the 200 block of Park Forest Terrace.
Calera
April 5
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Probation violation (four counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Greenfern Lane.
-Identity theft from the 1100 block of Village Trace.
April 6
-Fierce, dangerous or vicious animals at large from the 100 block of Bonnieville Drive.
-Found property from Alabama 25 and 20th Street.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 2100 block of 18th Street.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without permit, DUI-any substance from the 232-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Criminal littering from the 100 block of Hampton Drive.
-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Identity theft from the 1000 block of 10th Street.
-Domestic incident from the 10000 block of Alabama 25.
April 7
-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 800.
-Identity theft from the 300 block of Waterford Cove Trace.
-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 10800 block of Alabama 25.
-DUI-alcohol from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.
April 8
-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 800.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 227-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Aviators View Drive.
-Notice of trespass from the 700 block of Shelby County 87.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 10800 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Waterford Lake Drive.
-Unauthorized use of police force from the 10800 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
April 9
-Incident from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22 (three counts).
-Property damage-vehicle from the 15800 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage from the 60 block of Shelby County 304.
-Failure to appear from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
April 10
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Union Station Way.
-DUI-alcohol from the 229-mile marker of I-65.
-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.
-Domestic incident, trespass warning from the 100 block of Little John Circle.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without permit from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.
-Fierce, dangerous or vicious animals at large from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.
April 11
-Reckless endangerment from the 1900 block of 14th Street.
-Domestic incident from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to business property, theft of property fourth degree from the 4400 block of U.S. 31.
-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property, attempted burglary from the 700 block of Shelby County 87.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Shady Hills Circle.
-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 1800 block of 14th Street.
-Vehicle recovery from the 1800 block of 14th Street.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.
April 12
-Failure to appear from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (five counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
Helena
April 7
-Harassment from Brook Forest Circle.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Oakview Lane.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1200 block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Domestic incident, trespass warning from Oxmoor Drive.
-Recovery of stolen property, recovery of narcotics from Old Cahaba Parkway and Old Cahaba Drive.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1200 block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Identity theft from the 300 block of Laurel Woods Lane.
April 8
-Miscellaneous incident from River Crest Drive North.
April 9
-Rape second degree from the 1000 block of Chateau Drive.
-Harassment, criminal mischief third degree, simple assault from Tucker Road.
-Miscellaneous incident from First Avenue West and Shelby County 17.
April 10
-Property damage from Falliston Road.
-Property damage from Bridle Lane.
-Harassment from the 8000 block of Rockhampton Circle.
April 11
-Animal complaint from Lawley Street.
-Duty to give information and render aid after traffic accident from Shelby County 17.
-Death investigation from Rolling Mill Street.
-Simple assault from the 700 block of Rosebury Road.
-Domestic incident from Helena Road.
Montevallo
April 6
-Larceny/theft-TOLP II theft of lost property $500-less than $1,500 from Montevallo (highway/street). Stolen was U.S. currency, striped wallet, social security card, Alabama driver’s license and an Apple iPhone valued at $1,350.
April 7
-Property damage from Salem Road (residence/home). Damaged was a gray 2016 Volkswagon sedan valued at $2,500.
-Assault-simple assault from Main Street (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1,500 from Main Street (restaurant). Stolen was an Apple iPad valued at $700.
-Assault-harassment from Vine Street (residence/home).
-OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution from Montevallo (highway/street).
April 8
-Traffic-duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway and property damage from Middle Street and Main Street (highway/street). Damaged was a traffic light pole valued at $1.
-Public peace-DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Main Street (government/public building).
-Information only from County Road 10 (highway/street).
-Dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 7.4 grams valued at $60.
Pelham
April 5
-Theft-vehicle from the 400 Block of Southgate Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen locally/recovered other was a vehicle valued at $33,000.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was cards, U.S. currency, permit, credit cards, license and a wallet valued at $501.
-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $100.
-Breaking and entering of a vehicle from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was shoes and cash valued at $300.
April 6
-Theft from the 2000 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was equipment and services valued at $96,670.
April 7
-Rec stolen prop from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was fuel valued at $1,616.83.
April 8
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Stuart Lane (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
-Theft from the 200 Block of Southgate Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $80,000.
-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Highway 33 (school/college). Destroyed/damaged were safes valued at $1,000.
April 10
-Burglary from the 700 Block of Volare Drive Suite B (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was furniture, game, miscellaneous, rug and beverage valued at $325.
-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (parking lot/garage). Lost were guns valued at $1,600.
-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (jail/prison). Lost was U.S. currency valued at $6.
-Leaving the scene from the 300 Block of Bowling Lane (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged were car parts valued at $350.
Vincent
Jan. 25
-Criminal mischief from Alabama 25 (school/college). A Samsung phone was damaged.
Feb. 27
-Burglary, criminal mischief from Shelby County 83 (residence).
March 3
-Trespass, theft of property from Alabama 25 (residence). A notebook was stolen.
March 9
-Breaking and entering auto, theft of property from an unnamed location (residence). A Mastercard debit card, cash in the amount of $20, wallet and Samsung phone were stolen.
March 23
-Criminal mischief, theft of services from McBrayer Drive. A water meter lock and water shutoff valve were damaged.
March 26
-Harassment from Rolling Meadows (residence).
March 27
-Allowing dogs to roam from Whitney Circle.
-Property damage from Alabama 25 (highway/street). A Nissan Maxima was damaged.
March 28
-Property damage from the 1100 block of Shelby County 83 (highway/street). A 2010 Chevy Impala and four mailboxes were damaged.
