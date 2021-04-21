April 21, 2021

Gordon “Edwin” Carden

Published 8:58 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Gordon “Edwin” Carden
Shelby

Gordon “Edwin” Carden, age 73, of Shelby, passed away Monday, April 19.

The visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., Thursday, April 22 at Bay Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Cody Bearden officiating. Burial will follow at Bay Springs Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Carden is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Edwin Carden, Sr. and Ruth Earline Caldwell Carden; and brother, Charles Carden.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Carden; son, Coby E. Carden (Jennifer); daughter, Carrie Papp (Kevin); grandchildren, Ethan, Chloe, Owen, and Caston; brothers, Alan and Paul Carden; Lisa Davis and family; and many other family members and close friends.

