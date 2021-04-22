April 22, 2021

Tonye Hamrick Park

By Staff Reports

Published 2:16 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

Tonye Hamrick Park, age 75, passed away Tuesday, April 20, surrounded by her loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Joe Hamrick.

Tonye is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Clyde H. Park; daughters, Angie Vining of Alabaster, and Jennie Pike (Shane) of Cumming, Georgia; grandsons, Seth Vining, Lucas Vining (Micah), Harrison Pike, and Jonathan Pike; and granddaughters, Abigail Vining, Anna Laura Vining, Mary Elizabeth Pike.

There will be a funeral service Monday, April 26 at the Charter Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. Tonye will be laid to rest in the Alabama National Cemetery in a private service.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Crohn’s and Colitis foundation in her name, Crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

 

