Arrest reports for the week of April 25, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 1-31 and April 10-19:
Alabaster
April 12
-Andy Gonzalez-Benitez, 24, of Montevallo, probation violation.
-Michael Joseph Harris, 41, of Pelham, alias writ of arrest-failure to appear.
April 13
-Lashondra Sarai Turner, 26, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Naomi Lashun McKinnon, 22, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree.
-Hannah Janea Edwards, 21, of Hoover, domestic violence third degree.
-Jenney Aldrich Smitherman, 44, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Ricardo Paitz, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with domestic violence emergency call.
April 14
-James Larry Bell Jr., 53, of Alabaster, alias warrant, failure to appear.
April 15
-Isaias Ruiz Sosa, 25, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
-Phillip Jaylin Mickens, 24, of Alabaster, firearms license required.
April 16
-Robert Morris Armstrong, 40, of Alabaster, operating vehicle without insurance.
-Austin Nicholas Kummerlowe, 23, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.
-Christopher Michael Plaice, 34, of Columbiana, DUI-alcohol.
-Cuntene Teara Johnson, 25, alias writ of arrest.
April 17
-Jeremiah Volando Freeman, 23, of Tarrant, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree.
April 18
-Chad Keith Burkett, 48, of Maylene, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, carrying brass knuckles/slingshot.
April 19
-Derrick Precious Lucas, 42, of Clanton, failure to appear.
Calera
April 12
-Minnie Latrice Marsh, 40, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Aaron Lamont Caffey, 48, of Alabaster, failure to appear (five counts).
-Darrius Jauan Hollis, 31, of Calera, possession of marijuana first degree.
April 13
-Blake Garrison Smith, 25, of Calera, shoplifting.
-Cartier Savon Williams, 23, of Birmingham, agency assist.
-Council Edward Ayers, 32, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
-Medina Estrada Filomeno, 39, of Alabaster, agency assist.
-Jonathan Tyler Webber, 27, of Mobile, failure to appear.
-Curtis Glenn Sherman, 33, of Montevallo, agency assist.
April 14
-Lashondra Reshay Bailey, 33, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree.
-Cacy Lowe Hadaway, 37, of Calera, agency assist.
-Stephanie Renee Dustin, 39, of Helena, failure to appear.
-Shayla Gail Long, 30, of Odenville, Alabama, failure to appear (two counts).
-Larry Wayne Jones, 43, of Montevallo, agency assist.
-Jeremy Donald Stobert, 42, of Pelham, agency assist.
-Lashondra Reshay Bailey, 33, of Clanton, failure to appear.
-Amie Michelle Walmsley, 24, of Sylacauga, Alabama, failure to appear.
-Jeremy Sanchez Anderson, 32, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).
April 15
-Jeremiah Michael Barrett, 32, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative.
-Samuel Woodrow Blevins, 29, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
-Chase Monroe Mattox, 31, of Montevallo, court commitment order.
-Isaias Ruiz Sosa, 25, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
April 16
-Stephanie Ann Whitfield, 32, of Calera, DUI-any substance, drug paraphernalia.
Harpersville
March 5
-Maurice Swain, 46, domestic violence-assault, warrant ours.
March 8
-Daniel Wilson, 51, of Springville, Alabama, warrant ours.
March 9
-Carl Nabors, 62, DUI.
-Labresia Matthews, 27, of Sylacauga, warrant ours.
March 10
-Jaquavian Edwards, 20, of Alexander City, disorderly conduct.
March 11
-Bradford Isbell, 46, of Sylacauga, warrant ours.
March 12
-Timothy Harmon, 44, of Talladega, warrant ours.
March 17
-Lawrence Rivers, 21, of Harpersville, DUI.
March 18
-John Nash, 58, of Graysville, Alabama, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Joshua Nash, 39, of Graysville, Alabama, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 19
-James Gardner, 56, of Adamsville, Alabama, public intoxication.
March 25
-Joseph Shelnutt, 50, of Sylacauga, warrant ours.
March 27
-Jacob Harris, 32, of Vestavia, warrant ours.
March 29
-Mario Henriquez, 28, of Clanton, DUI.
March 30
-Jeffrey Williams, 48, of Chelsea, warrant-others.
March 31
-Jimica McGraw, 47, of Pell City, theft of property fourth degree.
-Janette Jordan, 57, of Vincent, theft of property fourth degree.
Helena
April 12
-Jeremiah Christopher McDaniel, 33, simple assault-family.
-Andy Gonzalez-Benitez, 24, probation violation.
April 13
-Patricia Joyce Ulch, 47, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
-Stephanie Sherria Braxton, 40, failure to appear/comply/pay.
April 14
-Adam Jeremy Smith, 28, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
April 18
-Kenneth Ray Hudson Jr., 37, failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Race Bannon Serrato, 26, DUI-alcohol.
Montevallo
April 10
-Aaron Deyshon Pryor, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
April 13
-Maura Michelle Yowe, assault-aggravated assault non-family.
April 14
-Zackary Dewayne Mitchell, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
April 16
-Jim Bob Watley, of Brierfield, agency assist arrest.
April 18
-Gregory Allen Smith, 45, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia.
April 19
-Jalynn Kenyata Allen Jones, 23, of Montevallo, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
-Kasyaira Liz Carrasquillo, 19, of Vestavia Hills, assault-domestic-simple assault-family.
Pelham
April 11
-Jasmine Harvill, 20, of Helena, traffic-DWOL drivers license – not in possession.
-Kelsea Russell, 26, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
-Jerrell Kanute, 51, of Warrior, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Kotaro Imai, 51, of San Pedro, Calif., traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Demonica Robinson, 30, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
April 12
-Devonte Adams, 29, of Columbian, Ga., traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Keisha Kennedy, 46, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Michael Shelnutt, 21, of Lanett, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Stevie West, 25, of Birmingham, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.
-Keechaundra Cook, 29, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
April 13
-Ashley Kromer, 38, of West Blocton, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, operation of vessel and other marine devices while under and overtaking vehicle on left – failure to yield right of way.
-Krista Swinsick, 36, of Vestavia, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Filomeno Medina Estrada, 39, of Alabaster, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
April 14
-Terry Smith, 61, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Kiera Winston, 26, of Wetumpka, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Amber Payne, 24, of Columbiana, traffic – RRL run red light RRL, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession.
April 15
-Alvin Hatcher, 45, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
-Jeronda Vines, 54, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.
-Martin Zamora, 34, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – swindle.
-Devin Reed, 24, of Calera, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-C’Untene Johnson, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – expired license.
-Christopher Butler, 29, of Homewood, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
April 16
-Josie Nguyen, 38, of Birmingham, traffic – RRL run red light RRL and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Robert Armstrong, 40, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and overtaking and passing school bus or church bus.
-Gracie Wilson, 19, of Tuscaloosa, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
Police reports for the week of April 25, 2021
