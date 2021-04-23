Doris Faye Isbell

Woodway, Texas

Doris Faye Isbell, age 76, of Woodway, Texas, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Saturday, April 17.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 25 at Pinelawn Gardens with Rev. Roland Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Isbell is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Opal Foster; and her beloved sister, Betty Jones.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John Isbell; and her sons, Shawn Isbell and Shane Isbell. Although often far away, she delighted in seeing her granddaughters, Lisa, Alexandra, Arianna, and Ashleigh.

