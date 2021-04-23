Marriages for the week of April 25, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from April 12-16:
-Austin Raines to Katherine Hairston.
-Maria Alexandrovna Matiouchin to Jonathan Patrick Lejeune.
-Timothy Love Mitchell to Lisa Grater Philen.
-Daniel Jaime Sexton to Christen Diane Fulmer Maddaloni.
-Jessie Blake Williamson to Lauren Michelle Grulkowski.
-Safal Khanal to Ismarika Siwakoti.
-Victoria Ann Molina to Dennis Mitchell Vinzant.
-Antoinette Rochelle Dupas to Davonte Laquan Austin.
-Gregory Garrett Leach Fuller to Kaitlin Scotch Clemmer.
-Michael Keith Gay to Kelli Melissa Moore.
-Allen Lee Perrin to Kayla Lashay Greene.
-J. Randall King to Amanda Joy Neville.
-Sarah Marie Simar to Jeffery Keith Raley.
-Phillip Alexander Malatesta to Alison Rebekah Brock.
-Joel Summer to Tess Hollis Andriatti.
-Taravia Jones to Benjamin Daniels.
-Olivia Carolyn Parker to Lisa Berenice Hogg.
-Douglas Eugene Sims to Cassie Aleisha Lindsey.
-Daniel Woodrow Oldham to Jacquelynn Michele Berry.
-Anna Beth Boehme to Daniel Wesley Jacob Young.
-Tiffany Shiree Alexander to James Matthew Smitherman.
-Abbie Brooke Morrison to Charles Edward Garner.
-Christian Lee Decker to Janet Elaine Williams.
-Joshua Collin Spears to Lindsey Taylor Greer.
-Ryne Bartlett Harrison to Elisabeth Anne Ray.
-Michael Dechaun Parker to Taneia Mochea James.
-Sara Nicole Tidwell to Thomas Leland Yarbrough.
-Hayden Joseph Hill to Anna Phoenix Mollette.
-Dade Elle Smith to Akashya Lace Clements.
-Colleen Marie Thompson to Michael Alexander Kenny.
