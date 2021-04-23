Sheriff’s reports for the week of April 25, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from April 1-7:

April 1

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Shelby County 414, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Theft from the 4100 block of Somerset Ridge, Birmingham. A Big Tex 16-foot utility trailer valued at $3,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, identity theft from the 4900 block of Meadow Brook Way, Birmingham. $125 was stolen from a check.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 10 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster. A DeWalt drill was stolen.

-Criminal mischief first degree, theft of property third degree from the 2700 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. Copper lines were stolen from a church A/C unit valued at $600, and damage amounted to $8,000.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 6200 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A 2000 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-DUI-alcohol from Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham. An entry gate sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Incident from the 600 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham. A glass jar containing marijuana and a glass pipe were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 2300 block of Ridge Trail, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $6,500 was stolen.

-Trespassing third degree, public intoxication from the 400 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Incident from the 40 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-DUI from the 227-mile marker of I-65, Calera.

April 2

-Incident from the 0 block of E.T. Lane, Vandiver.

-Domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation, domestic violence-assault from the 4400 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Eddings Lane, Alabaster. $2,000 was stolen.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Highland Ridge Drive, Chelsea.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 1300 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea. Several trees were damaged.

-Incident from the 3600 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A glass marijuana pipe with burnt residue was confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 4700 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo.

April 3

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Greenbriar Place, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Appleton Lane, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 4000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass from Shelby County 260, Maylene.

-Incident from the 0 block of Idlewood Drive, Montevallo.

-Criminal trespass from Shelby County 260, Maylene (Western REI, LLC).

-Harassment, theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Clothing items were stolen.

-Overdose from Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of School Road, Shelby.

-Leaving premises of gas establishment without paying from the 8400 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Gasoline valued at $15 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 46200 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 3800 block of Chesapeake N., Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Narrows Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham. Suspected Fentanyl/heroin mix (3 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 4000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

April 4

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 0-100 block of Kali Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 10 block of Buie Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A 2000 Lincoln Continental was stolen.

-Death investigation from an unspecified location in Montevallo.

-Assault from Ewing Street, Wilton.

-Domestic violence-strangulation rom the 5300 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana.

-Harassment from Shelby County 17 and Longmeadow Road, Maylene.

-Criminal mischief from Ewing Street, Wilton. A 2012 Chevy Equinox was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo.

-DUI, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 4500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Plastic bag containing white, powdery rock (1 gram), Clonazepam (1.5 count, 1 milligram), amphetamine and dextroamphetamine (10 count, 10 milligrams), a pill containing marijuana (1 gram) and a metal spoon with white residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A pit bull and a pit bull puppy were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Use of force from the 300 block of Goldilock Lane, Maylene.

-Resisting arrest from the 300 block of Goldilock Lane, Maylene.

April 5

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two baggies containing a crystal-like substance (3 grams) and a metal spoon with residue were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Sweet Gum Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 400 block of Polo Trace, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Sunset Lake Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 3000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Three glass pipes were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham. A small clear jar containing suspected meth (1.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property third degree from Tunnel Road near Alabama 25, Leeds. Two Generac 350 generators valued at $600 and $770 were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. Jewelry valued at $900, a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver valued at $650, Sentry safe valued at $250, an Xbox gaming system valued at $200, VCR valued at $25 and glass jar with $200 in change were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 3600 block of Grandview Parkway, Birmingham. A gold ring with an amethyst and small diamonds valued at $600 and a gold Coach watch valued at $350 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from Shelby County 36 at Oaklyn Hills Subdivision, Chelsea.

April 6

-Identity theft from the 5200 block of Cahaba Valley Cove, Birmingham. Two unemployment claims were forged.

-Identity theft from Shadywood Circle, Sterrett.

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Higgins Road, Shelby.

-Harassment, criminal trespass third degree from the 8300 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Unlawfully carrying pistol from Shelby County 28 and Alabama 145, Shelby. A Heritage .22-caliber revolver and a Glock 42 .380 with one magazine and six bullets were confiscated.

-Domestic incident, suicide attempt from Shelby County 37, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 200 block of Paradise Point Drive, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Conroy Circle, Birmingham. Sheetrock was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham (Easy Money).

-Criminal trespass from the 13000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 3000 block of Stone Crest Drive, Birmingham.

April 7

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 42 and Alabama 145, Shelby. Suspected heroin (0.6 gram) was recovered.

-Identity theft from the 1200 block of Narrows Point Nook, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interfering with a domestic 911 call from an unnamed location.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 6000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 49000 block of Alabama 25 at Sterrett Quick Stop, Sterrett. Two Powerade sports drinks valued at $3.55 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 2100 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 280, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from Longmeadow Mobile Home Park, Maylene.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, resisting arrest from Shelby County 61 at Shelby County 28, Columbiana. Marijuana in a pill bottle (2.3 grams) was confiscated.