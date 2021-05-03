Alabaster hosting college softball tournament

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabama Community College Conference fast pitch softball tournament is set to take place from May 7-9 at Veterans Park.

The city regularly hosts this tournament as a way to showcase the different softball teams from community colleges across the state.

“Alabaster is both honored and excited to host the 16th Annual ACCC Softball Championship. This tournament allows us a chance to cheer on the top twelve teams in Community College Softball”, said City of Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield. “We welcome the teams and officials, along with their fans, to our city and hope that they have an enjoyable visit. I would like to thank our Parks and Recreation Staff as they have put in a lot of hard work to ensure the success of this event. Again, welcome and best of luck to each team.”

This is a double elimination tournament that will begin on Friday and run through Sunday, with a championship game on the final day to conclude the event.

For those interested in attending, admission is $10 each day, or $15 for a tournament pass. Admission is free for children six and under as well as for any youth baseball and softball players in their team’s jersey.

Veterans Park is located at 7305 Highway 119 in Alabaster. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday.