Arrest reports for the week of May 2, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 16-25:

Alabaster

April 20

-Donnell Markeith Neal, 34, of Gardendale, alias writ of arrest, capias warrant.

-Catrina Lenae Smallwood, 40, of Alabaster, identity theft.

-Jordan Jermaine Robinson, 20, of Calera, domestic violence third degree.

April 21

-William Howard Jordan, 29, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree, resisting arrest.

-Hanna Lea Hammond, 20, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree.

-Dana Joell Hammond, 48, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree.

April 22

-Brandon David Holder, 38, of Columbiana, alias warrant.

-Felix Miguel Valdez, 21, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (three counts).

-Crystal Dawn Hand, 39, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree.

-Steven Earl Taylor, 38, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

April 23

-Marcel Anthony Gipson, 31, of Gallatin, Tennessee, possession of marijuana second degree.

April 24

-Aubrey Neal Bland, 45, of Helena, theft of property fourth degree.

-Amy Leigh Nichols, 40, of Hueytown, theft of property fourth degree.

April 25

-Jessica Lynn Anderson, 32, of Birmingham, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, failure to appear, capias warrant.

-Leslie Dawn Knox, 46, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree, violation of court order (two counts).

-Nikia Latrice Nichols, 36, of Alabaster, alias warrant-failure to appear.

-Theodore Howard Cook Jr., 49, of Alabaster, assault third degree.

-Pelham Anderson Morris, 43, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.

-David Ray Osborn, 44, of Pleasant Grove, using false identity to obstruct justice.

Calera

April 16

-Tomas William Smith, 51, of Daleville, Alabama, receiving stolen property first degree, receiving stolen property fourth degree (two counts), drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

-Tomas William Smith, 51, of Daleville, Alabama, escape third degree.

-Zelda Catherine Resha, 33, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Damon Edward Patrick, 44, of Vestavia, public intoxication.

-Tomas William Smith, 51, of Daleville, Alabama, attempting to elude, resisting arrest.

April 17

-Matthew Dwane Byrd, 35, of Clanton, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

-Destiny P. Martin, 35, of Marion, Arkansas, possession of marijuana second degree, carrying brass knuckles/slingshot, promoting prison contraband second degree.

-Rosendo Moreno Rodriguez, 49, of Bessemer, public intoxication.

-Luis Lopez Ramirez, 26, of Florence, Kentucky, DUI-alcohol, open container.

April 18

-Christopher Andrew Bell, 31, of Hanceville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, DUI-controlled substance.

-Deshaundra Lanisha Reese, 32, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

-Chassidy Le’Trice Byrd, 28, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Jay Anthony Gilliam, 31, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana second degree, carrying a pistol unlawfully.

-Antonio Erickson Salazar, 23, of Birmingham, agency assist.

April 19

-Franklin Charles Vest, 29, of Chelsea, failure to appear (two counts).

-Catherine Corinne Cleckler, 39, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Catherine Corinne Cleckler, 39, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

April 20

-Carlos Demtrica Caver, 28, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

April 21

-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 33, of Montevallo, harassing communications-obscene communications.

-June P. Dalton, 49, of Pelham, DUI-controlled substance.

-Wesley Bernard Peoples, 30, of Brierfield, failure to appear (two counts).

-Landon Keith Genard, 36, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Cory Chad Estes, 31, of Calera, failure to appear (three counts).

-Jarrod Andrew Lowery, 22, of Calera, agency assist.

April 22

-Edward Christopher Harris, 50, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-menacing (gun).

-Edward Christopher Harris, 50, of Calera, receiving stolen property second degree.

-Robert Lee Horn Jr., 35, of Calera, failure to appear (three counts).

-Alphonse Drell Malone, 25, of Mobile, agency assist.

-Jacob Andrew Anderson, 22, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Justin Lane Holcombe, 33, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, illegal possession of prescription drugs, DUI-controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

April 23

-John Leonard Bearden III, 44, of Montevallo, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, promoting prison contraband third degree.

-Leif Eric Milliron, 54, of Calera, court commitment order.

-Jonathan Daniel Warren, 39, of Calera, agency assist.

-Jeremy Ryan Johnson, 36, of Pelham, failure to appear.

-Caleb Isai Andrade, 23, of Pelham, failure to appear.

-Samuel Blaine Wulf Hess, 22, of Calera, agency assist.

April 25

-Jerrod Scott Lowe, 23, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Jared Dakota Frost, 31, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Patrick James Bradley, 37, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Christopher David Smith, 28, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, open container, possession of marijuana second degree.

Helena

April 21

-Joshua Lee Stephenson, 43, conditional release violation.

April 22

-Liem Thanh Nguyen, 33, failure to appear-traffic.

April 24

-Corey Parnell, 43, DUI-alcohol.

Montevallo

April 20

-Will Jackson Howell, traffic – driving under the influence (other).

-Kelsey Elise Beck, traffic – driving under the influence (other).

April 21

-Maura Michelle Yowe, assault – simple assault – police officer, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest.

April 22

-Tony Lovell Goodwin, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

April 23

-Enmanuel Puig Llanes, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

-Donovan Price Alexander, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – marijuana – possess and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

Pelham

April 18

-Demeritus Johnson, 28, of Vestavia, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, traffic – RRL run red light RRL, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic-RD reckless driving.

-Israel Gonzalez, 30, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Leovigildo Castro, 59, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jason Hall, 48, of Alabaster, receiving stolen property in the second degree, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol – ex felon and obstructing governmental operations.

April 19

-Brandon Rivera, 24, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Ashley Tate, 34, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Ebony Howard, 23, of Adamsville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – expired license.

-Justus Johnson, 39, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speeding above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Jeremy Johnson, 36, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

April 20

-Noah Neeley, 23, of Columbiana, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Arthur Ashbuogwu, 50, of Alexandria, resisting arrest, assault – simple assault and disorderly conduct – failure to obey a police officer.

April 21

-Kiandra Yancey, 29, of Brookhaven, Ga., traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

-Jose Carrillo Arias, 65, of Bessemer, indecent exposure.

-Damarius Ellis, 20, of Pelham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Michael Lemmond, 34, of Hoover, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Jarrod Lowery, 22, of Montevalloy, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-James Cary, 57, of Gardendale, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and ignition interlock devices.

April 22

-Anna Lynch, 37, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property in the first degree, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Jarret Harris, 35, of Pleasant Grove, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

April 23

-Michael Waldrop, 56, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

April 24

-Dremayne Lee, 26, of Birmingham, resisting arrest, escape in the first degree, assault in the second degree – aggravated assault police and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Cade Crippen, 20, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.