CMS Quiz Bowl team picks up 3 wins at nationals

Columbiana Middle Quiz Bowl Team competed in nationals on Saturday, May 1. The team went 3-5, defeating St. Andrew’s of Chicago 255-35, Springfield Scholars of Missouri 210-80, and Middlebrook of Connecticut, 195-140.

The leading scorer from CMS was Logan Loyd. Team members include Spencer Decker, Jordan Weathers, Nate Johns, Jonavan Smith, Joseph Tallie and Loyd.

To see the team’s complete results page, visit Naqt.com/stats/tournament/team.jsp?team_id=313097.