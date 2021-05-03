Gelene O. Redmon
Gelene O. Redmon
Gelene O. Redmon, age 81 passed away Thursday, April 29, surrounded by her loved ones.
She is preceded by her parents, R.J. and Gladys Owens; brothers, David Owens (Eunice) and Kenneth Owens (Kayren).
Gelene is survived by her sons, Barry Redmon and Bryan Redmon (Starla); daughter, Lane Cooner (Jeremy); grandsons, Justin Redmon and Jathan Redmon (Nicole); granddaughters, Julia Redmon, Megan Adams (Dustin), and Lesley Irvin (Jason); six great grandchildren; brother Jerry Owens; nieces, Jena Evanko (Chris) and Jamie Owens; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation held at the Charter Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, May 4 from 1-3 p.m. There will be a graveside service held in the Helena City Cemetery at 4 p.m.
Maple Reed Lemley
Maple Reed Lemley Calera Maple Reed Lemley, 72, of Calera, passed away Tuesday, April 27. Maple was born on January... read more