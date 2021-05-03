Helena Market Days returning June 5

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – One of the things Helena residents look forward to the most is when the area around the Helena Amphitheater fills up with booths of fresh produce, meats and live demonstrations for the Helena Market Days.

Farmers and vendors will officially begin offering their best items when the market kicks off on June 5.

With a new year comes a new organization for the event. Chairman Scot Newman announced that he would be stepping down and Kim Ford who has served on the board for the last 6 years is taking his spot.

“I was previously taking care of the vendors and making sure that they have all of their permits and everything they need,” Ford said. “We also have a whole new committee. Other than my husband and me everyone is new this year.”

Though last year faced some uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately it was a fairly regular season for the market and even saw an increase in some areas. This year is expected to continue that success, with more people feeling comfortable being out and around others.

Ford said that she and her team have been working hard to make sure that it is the same farmer’s market that Helena residents have grown to love.

“I love the farmers market. I love brining the ‘eat what you grow’ and farm-to-table mindset to the city. That is definitely my thing,” Ford said. “I love that we can provide an outlet for the city. It is a great opportunity for everybody to get together and get out and to also bring new farmers to Helena.”

The market will be kicking off with a number of events in the first month. On June 15 there will be a special tribute to Zulfi Merchant who passed away last year and was avid supporter of the market days. For June 26, they will host the popular Black and Blueberry Festival. Throughout the month there will also be guest chefs on each date.

Some vendors already scheduled to appear include BB’s Sourdough Breads, Skull Girls Soaps, Medder’s Family Farms. Boozer Farms, Pierce Farms and Cheyenne Farms.

Ford said to make the days successful they will need both volunteers to help set up and sponsors to help fund some the event. Sponsors will be featured with some different options for advertising.

Those interested in participating in a vendor or sponsor should contact Ford at helenamarketdays@gmail.com. More information about the events can be found on the Helena Market Days Facebook page.