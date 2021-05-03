Sheriff’s reports for the week of May 2, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from April 7-14:
April 7
-Harassment from Chelsea Road and Chelsea Corners Way.
April 8
-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Quail Ridge Lane, Wilsonville.
-Incident from Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2018 Toyota Highlander was damaged.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 at Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Meth (0.7 gram), marijuana (1.6 gram) and two glass pipes were confiscated.
-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Madison Lane, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 1500 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from an unknown location.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5800 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett. A garage remote was stolen.
-Incident from the 7000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.
-Domestic violence harassment from the 100 block of Chelsea Station Drive, Chelsea.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Obstructing justice using false ID from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 14000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.
April 9
-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Waterloo Bend, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Property damage from Shelby County 30, Wilsonville. A fender was damaged.
-Death investigation from the 10 block of Selma Street, Wilton.
-Theft of property from the 700 block of Caldwell Trace, Birmingham. $14,104.33 in goods purchased with a company credit card were stolen.
-Theft of property first degree from the 10 block of Elliott Lane, Westover. A flatbed trailer valued at $3,695 was stolen.
-Unauthorized breaking and entering vehicle from the 7000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A wallet and contents were stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 6800 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. A Taurus 9-millimeter handgun was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 7100 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. Carrera sunglasses valued at $150 and a hydraulic jack valued at $75 were stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 3200 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham. A wallet valued at $35 with contents including $100 was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1800 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1800 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. Various gift cards were stolen; a 2019 Jeep Cherokee was damaged.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1100 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham. A Louis Vuitton wallet valued at $685 and $800 in U.S. currency were stolen.
-Incident from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Chesser Loop Road, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Hastings Circle, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Little Turtle Circle, Birmingham.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.
April 10
-Recovered stolen property from the 5000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A 2012 Toyota Camry was recovered.
-Criminal trespass first degree from the 200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Brook Highland Ridge, Birmingham. A front porch was damaged.
-DUI, leaving scene of accident from Cahaba Valley Road and Keith Drive, Birmingham. A 2021 Ford Explorer was damaged.
-Harassment from Shelby County 55 at the county line, Vandiver.
-Missing person from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea.
-Death investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 331, Columbiana.
-Fire investigation from the 140 block of Ashford Circle, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous from the 300 block of Niven Street, Wilsonville. Fire damage was reported.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Goldilocks Lane, Maylene. A gold club bag with 14 Taylor Made clubs valued at $1,400 and two softball bats valued at $300 were stolen.
-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Street, Birmingham.
-Assault from the 100 block of Bentley Circle, Shelby.
-Identity theft from an unknown location.
April 11
-Harassment from the 3000 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 2500 block of Westminster Circle, Birmingham. A large tree was damaged and a large rock was pulled out of its location in the ground.
-Incident from Beeswax Park, Shelby.
-Incident from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 600 block of Brothers Avenue, Wilsonville. $517.58 was stolen from a checking account.
-Harassment from the 400 block of Brothers Avenue, Wilsonville.
-Domestic violence third degree from Gilmore Nick Circle and Vassar Circle, Montevallo. A cell phone and vehicle were damaged.
April 12
-Identity theft from the 4400 block of Club Circle, Birmingham. An unemployment claim was forged.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Katy Circle, Birmingham.
-Suicide attempt from Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 471, Sterrett.
-Criminal littering from Red Hawk Road at Shelby County 270, Maylene.
-Harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby. A mailbox valued at $100 was damaged.
-Fire investigation from the 1900 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.
-Harassment from the 2500 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.
-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1000 block of South Hampton Place, Birmingham. A Beretta 9-mulliumeter firearm valued at $599 was stolen.
-Miscellaneous information from the 600 block of Shoal Mill Lane, Columbiana.
April 13
-Domestic investigation from the 1800 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.
-Negotiating a worthless instrument from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.
-Incident from the 300 block of Willow Leaf Circle, Wilsonville.
-Public intoxication from U.S. 280 at Essex Drive, Chelsea.
-Chelsea zoning violation from the 500 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.
-Missing person found from Walt Drive and U.S. 280.
-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Brook Highland Ridge, Birmingham. An unemployment claim was forged.
-Identity theft from the 5000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer. An unauthorized charged of $1,078.92 was made on PayPal.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 7100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson .40-caliber firearm, camouflage backpack and card/contents were stolen.
-Forgery from the 4200 block of Mountain Top Road, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 3000 block of Kelham Grove Way, Birmingham.
April 14
-Identity theft from the 50 block of Nolen Street, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 800 block of Meadow Ridge Lane, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 1600 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.
-Interference with custody from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Westover.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 100 block of Smith Road, Chelsea. $147.47 was stolen.
-Incident from the 100 block of Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville.
-Identity theft, theft of property from the 600 block of Emerald Tree, Chelsea. $1,500 was stolen.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from Fernbrook Lane, Shelby.
-Dogs running at large from the 3500 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.
-Harassment from the 2300 block of Brock Drive, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 2000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence protection order enforcement act from the 30 block of Swann Drive, Birmingham.
-Harassment from Meadowbrook Post Office, 1900 Corporate Drive, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief from the 2300 block of Brock Drive, Birmingham. A 2018 Mercedes 2500 4-by-2 Sprinter was damaged.
-Miscellaneous information from Alabama 25 at Mallory Road, Wilsonville.
-Drug paraphernalia from the 3500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Two homemade glass pipes with burnt residue were recovered.
-Death investigation from Sugar Maple Drive, Wilsonville.
-Incident from the 49000 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Kali Drive, Chelsea. Jewelry valued at $170 was stolen.
-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Circle, Chelsea.
