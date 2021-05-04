Alabaster City Schools operating on three-hour delay Wednesday

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

With several roads across the city of Alabaster impassable as of Tuesday night, May 4, Alabaster City Schools has announced a three hour delay for Wednesday, May 5.

All buses will operate on a three-hour delayed schedule and breakfast will not be served. Schools will then operate on a normal day once school does begin.

Monitor Shelbycountyreporter.com and Acsboe.org during the morning hours on Wednesday for the latest information as a full-day closure may be needed if road conditions do not improve.

At one point on Tuesday night, 13 different roads in the city were closed due to being impassable from flooding or because of downed trees and power lines.

Alabaster Police Department is continually checking roadways and updating a list of roads that are impassable due to flooding on their Facebook page.