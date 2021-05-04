Harvey Lee Browning

Texas City, Texas

Harvey Lee Browning, 80 of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully from this life and into the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 26, at home surrounded by family. He was born in Anniston on June 12, 1940 to Opal and Jessie Browning.

Harvey met the love of his life, Sandra and they married on June 28, 1974. He was an avid fisherman and received several awards for fishing and was named “Texas City’s Speck Fishing Legend” by The Galveston County Daily News, May 12, 2000. He was a lifetime member of The Rusty Hook Fishing Club. He owned Cherokee Bait and Tackle since 1983.

He was always taking kids fishing and held numerous fishing tournaments for children. He was always ready to grab a fishing pole, go out on the water or teach someone to fish.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and five sisters, his fur baby Bear, and many fishing buddies.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Sandra Browning; fur baby Brownie; daughter, Linda Mann (Antonio Hamilton); grandsons, Bradley and Hunter; sister, Brenda Stewart; sister-in-law’s, Lucile Browning, Ann Vanderslice, and Shirley Vanderslice; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

A celebration of life is being planned at a later date for family and friends in both Texas and Alabama.

Donations to Northside Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas in lieu of flowers.

God needed another fisherman, so he called the best home.