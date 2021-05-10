Arrest reports for the week of May 9, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 23-May 4:

Alabaster

April 26

-Amber Nicole Holcombe, 35, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

April 27

-Rachel Annette Talley, 40, of Columbiana, theft of property third degree.

April 28

-Christopher Wade Lovelady, 46, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Ashley Brook Weathers, 39, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), drug paraphernalia.

April 29

-Cedric Jacquese Carter, 22, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

-Nicholas Caffey, 38, of Calera, alias writ of arrest.

-Cedric Lamar Dunn, 31, of Hueytown, Alabama, possession of marijuana second degree.

April 30

-Johathan Alan Neiss, 39, of Alabaster, bench warrant.

-Abraham Alejandro Luna, 37, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

May 1

-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, 29, of Montevallo, public intoxication.

May 2

-David Alejandro Perez Correa, 19, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Jonathan Villa Toro, 19, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree.

Calera

April 26

-Jared Coty Smith, 26, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, heroin, dangerous drugs.

-Jason Daniel Church, 39, of Calera, agency assist.

-Bernard Samuel Lacey, 40, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

April 27

-Tarus James Billingsly, 39, of Calera, open container.

-Patrick Daniel Cuzzort, 18, of Maylene, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Elizabeth Ann Virciglio, 30, of Vestavia, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Caroline Ann Madison, 28, of Birmingham, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Melanie Ann Vanderslice, 44, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Hassel Eugene Kromer, 50, of Jemison, failure to appear.

April 28

-Hubert McArthur Hickinson Jr., 50, of Vinton, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.

-Ymahni Jaheel Hickinson, 22, of Roanoke, Virginia, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Darren Lopez Nunn, 53, of Hueytown, Alabama, impersonating peace officer.

-Leslie Dawn Knox, 46, of Clanton, failure to appear.

April 29

-Nicholas Caffey, 39, of Calera, failure to appear.

Helena

April 27

-Michael David Gray, 58, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.

-Javone Negeal Williams, 19, probation violation.

-Jeremy Harris Rogers, 32, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

April 28

-Landon Alexander Bland, 25, receiving stolen vehicle, DUI-any substance, attempting to elude.

April 29

-Michael Scott Thompson, 30, domestic violence third degree.

-Seth Clay Mashburn, 27, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance.

May 1

-Bryan Michael Lucas, 29, DUI-alcohol.

-Jonathan David Altfeld, 43, DUI-alcohol.

-Webb Paul Rousse, 20, DUI-alcohol, possessing forged instrument.

-Koby Taylor Robbins, 29, DUI-alcohol.

May 2

– Amanda Brook Beasley, 22, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.

Montevallo

April 23

-Nicholas Alexander James, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Cynthia Lyn Kuhn, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

April 27

-Andrew Payton Wafford, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

April 28

-Jason Matthew Brown, conservation – cruelty to animals.

-Evan James Bomer, traffic – driving under the influence (other).

April 29

-Michael Jamal Sewell, assault – domestic violence – third degree.

May 1

-Trey Eugene Reinsch, 19, of Tallahasse, FL, dangerous drugs -PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and PI appears in public place under influence.

May 3

-Trevayne Joseph Thomas Hunter, 20, of Montevallo, liquor – MPA minor in possession of alcohol and PI appears in public place under influence.

-Dakota William Shaner, 23, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply.

May 4

-Jamarcus Latrell Green, 22, of Alabaster, weapons – possession of a concealed weapon.

Pelham

April 25

-Charles Tuttle, 50, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

April 26

-Michael Morris, 34, of Lincoln, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Kendall Thomas, 27, of Selma, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Andrew Bonner, 34, of Fairfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

April 27

-Rondarius Thomas, 21, of Wetumpka, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Arvinder Singh, 41, of Auburn, obstructing governmental operations – contempt of legislature.

-Susan Brown, 54, of Leeds, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

April 28

-Kristi Mulvehill, 39, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Jasmin Saenz, 22, of Maylene, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, deliver or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

April 29

-Emma Anderson, 20, of Pelham, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

-Peyton Vines, 27, of Marbury, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

April 30

-Ladashia Prewitt, 23, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Robin Wright, 58, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Kordea Hall, 39, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Cristian Palma Matias, 31, of Montevallo, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

May 1

-Charles Hutchinson, 35, of Tuscaloosa, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Miguel Tejada-Chacon, 31, of Pelham, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.